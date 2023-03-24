Princeton’s March Madness run ends with loss to Creighton

LOUISVILLE — It was some ride for Princeton, a journey that lasted a lot longer than even those closely associated with the program dared to dream.

The Princeton players, who get less media coverage than some high school teams in New Jersey, basked in the adoration of not only their Ivy League community, but the nation, advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first since 1967.

America got to know Princeton as the No. 15 seed — comprised of a locker room full of characters with unique talents and coached by a former Princeton player with an amazing tale himself in Mitch Henderson — made its stunning move through upsets of No. 2 seed Arizona and No. 7 seed Missouri last week in Sacramento.





Baylor Scheierman as Creighton advanced to the Elite Eight. AP





Tosan Evbuomwan drives to the rim during Princeton’s loss to Creighton on March 24. AP





Ryan Kalkbrenner unleashed a monster dunk during Creighton’s win over Princeton on March 24. USA TODAY Sports





Ryan Kalkbrenner reacts after his emphatic dunk in the first half. Getty Images





Princeton coach Mitch Henderson reacts during the team’s loss to Creighton on March 24. Getty Images

But at the end of a rainy late night in Louisville Friday, Princeton’s excellent adventure through March Madness came to an end when No. 6 seed Creighton simply proved to be too strong and too mighty for the Tigers to handle, defeating the Tigers, 86-75, in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at the KFC Yum! Center.