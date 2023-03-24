Princeton vs. Creighton pick, odds

Commercial content 21+.



Who will be here next year: Monmouth, Rider or NJIT?

How to watch Princeton vs. Creighton

Gametime: 9 p.m. Eastern

TV: TBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live app, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Princeton (+9.5) over Creighton

Sometimes, it is a mistake to break down the matchup too deeply, to look at a team’s entire schedule, to focus on the disparity in talent and consistency.

Get the lowdown on the Best USA Sports Betting Sites and Apps

Last year, I repeatedly doubted Saint Peter’s, only to watch its defense and cohesion and poise turn the Peacocks into the first-ever 15-seed to reach the Elite Eight.

Two years ago, Oral Roberts came one shot away from doing it first.

The Tigers carry many of the same intangible qualities of their predecessors, but have better balance and the ability to beat power conference teams on the boards.

<br />

Princeton will take care of the ball, slow the pace and hit timely shots, making it difficult for Greg McDermott to get past the Sweet 16 for the first time in his career.