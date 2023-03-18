Princeton stuns Missouri to reach Sweet 16

The Princeton Tigers proved their win over the second-seeded Arizona Wildcats on Thursday wasn’t a fluke.

Princeton, a No. 15 seed, kept its NCAA Tournament Cinderella story alive with a 78-63 victory over the seventh-seeded Missouri Tigers on Saturday night in a second-round South Region game in Sacramento, Calif. to advance to the Sweet 16.


Ryan Langborg, who scored a game-high 22 points, goes up for a layup during Princeton’s 78-63 upset win over Missouri.
USA TODAY Sports

Princeton fans celebrate during their team's victory.
USA TODAY Sports

Senior guard Ryan Langborg led the Tigers (23-8) with 22 points and sophomore guard  Blake Peters chipped in with 17 points off the bench.

Senior guard DeAndre Gholston led Missouri (15-10) with 19 points. Junior forward Nick Carter poured in 14 points and senior guard Kobe Brown added 12 points for the Tigers.