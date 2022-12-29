Previewing Giants’ Win-And-In Game vs. Colts

Getty Images

Win and in.

It’s that simple for the Giants on Sunday. For the first time since 2016, Big Blue can find themselves in the playoffs. They have the opportunity to do it in front of their home fans, giving them a long-awaited reason to celebrate. They can do it against a 4-10-1 Colts team that looks ready for the season to end and to hit a tropical island.

To preview the game on Sunday, we bring you a new episode of the “Blue Rush” podcast with Lawrence Tynes, Paul Schwartz and Brandon London.

Blue Rush Podcast with Lawrence Tynes, Paul Schwartz & Brandon London:

WIN-AND-IN: The Colts are a terrible team and the Giants are just much better. They can not overlook them though as they have a strong defense. Nick Foles looked atrocious in his season debut against the Chargers. The Giants are getting players back; Adoree’ Jackson might make his return.

The Colts are a terrible team and the Giants are just much better. They can not overlook them though as they have a strong defense. Nick Foles looked atrocious in his season debut against the Chargers. The Giants are getting players back; Adoree’ Jackson might make his return. KNOW YOUR ENEMY: “Locked on Colts” podcast host Jake Arthur joined the show to give the Colts side of this matchup.

“Locked on Colts” podcast host Jake Arthur joined the show to give the Colts side of this matchup. PREDICTIONS: The whole crew is taking Big Blue to blow out the Colts and have fans celebrating a playoff spot at MetLife Stadium to start the new year.

SUBSCRIBE ON:

Catch up on all episodes of “Blue Rush,” a New York Giants podcast, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Give “Blue Rush” a 5 star rating on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and write a new review on Apple Podcasts.