Premier League top goal scorers 2021-2022: Updated golden boot rankings

Who can catch Mohamed Salah at the top of the Premier League scoring chart? That will be the theme for the rest of the 2021-22 season with the Egypt international already staked out to a five-goal lead over second place.

But January could be the month that sees others cut into his sizeable advantage with Salah departing to join Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament. If Egypt advances to the Feb. 6 AFCON final, it could mean a month’s absence for Salah and a chance for the pursuers to make a race of it.

Salah’s teammate, Diogo Jota (10 goals), should have a chance to add to his total for high-scoring Liverpool. The always goal-hungry Jamie Vardy (9 goals) could be a factor if his hamstring injury doesn’t cost him playing time. Son Heung-min’s production (8 goals) could be increasing with a resurgent Tottenham, and you can never count out Cristiano Ronaldo (7 goals) despite Manchester United’s ups and downs.

And in case you’re wondering, other popular names are still behind: Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) are all still stuck on four goals at the midway point of the season. Lukaku and Kane are both rounding into form, with the former back from an injury hiatus and the latter hitting his stride under Antonio Conte. Aubameyang, meanwhile, is a hot transfer commodity this winter after falling out of favor with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta due to disciplinary issues.

Below is the top scorer table with assists and minutes played serving as the first and second tiebreakers as per major European tournaments run by UEFA.

Premier League Top Scorers (2021-2022)

Rank Player Club Goals (PKs) Assists Matches Mins 1. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 15 (2) 9 19 1,693 2. Diogo Jota Liverpool 10 (0) 1 18 1,311 3. Jamie Vardy Leicester City 9 (0) 1 16 1,321 4. Emmanuel Dennis Watford 8 (0) 5 16 1,263 Emile Smith Rowe Arsenal 8 (0) 2 17 1,186 Son Heung-min Tottenham 8 (0) 2 17 1,398 Raphinha Leeds United 8 (3) 1 16 1,351 8. Michail Antonio West Ham 7 (0) 5 18 1,571 Mason Mount Chelsea 7 (1) 4 16 1,066 Cristiano Ronaldo Man United 7 (2) 2 14 1,118 Raheem Sterling Man City 7 (2) 1 16 1,003 Bernardo Silva Man City 7 (0) 1 18 1,524 Sadio Mane Liverpool 7 (0) 1 19 1,624 Neal Maupay Brighton 7 (1) 0 15 1,107 15. Conor Gallagher Crystal Palace 6 (0) 3 17 1,484 Jorginho Chelsea 6 (6) 1 16 1,266 Callum Wilson Newcastle 6 (1) 0 15 1,187

5 goals: 15 players

15 players 4 goals: 18 players

18 players 3 goals: 14 players

14 players 2 goals: 44 players

44 players 1 goal: 87 players

Note: There have also been 14 own goals among the total of 511 goals scored in the 2021-22 Premier League thus far.

Premier League Top Scorers (since 1992-93)

Below are the top scorers in each season of the Premier League era (since 1992-93). Andy Cole and Alan Shearer share the record for most goals scored in a single campaign with 34.

Thierry Henry finished atop the Premier League scoring chart in four different seasons, more than any player all-time. Shearer and Harry Kane follow with three scoring titles each, with Kane figuring as the most recent top scorer after scoring 23 goals in 2020-21.