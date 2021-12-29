The Hamden Journal

Premier League top goal scorers 2021-2022: Updated golden boot rankings

Who can catch Mohamed Salah at the top of the Premier League scoring chart? That will be the theme for the rest of the 2021-22 season with the Egypt international already staked out to a five-goal lead over second place.

But January could be the month that sees others cut into his sizeable advantage with Salah departing to join Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament. If Egypt advances to the Feb. 6 AFCON final, it could mean a month’s absence for Salah and a chance for the pursuers to make a race of it.

Salah’s teammate, Diogo Jota (10 goals), should have a chance to add to his total for high-scoring Liverpool. The always goal-hungry Jamie Vardy (9 goals) could be a factor if his hamstring injury doesn’t cost him playing time. Son Heung-min’s production (8 goals) could be increasing with a resurgent Tottenham, and you can never count out Cristiano Ronaldo (7 goals) despite Manchester United’s ups and downs.

And in case you’re wondering, other popular names are still behind: Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) are all still stuck on four goals at the midway point of the season. Lukaku and Kane are both rounding into form, with the former back from an injury hiatus and the latter hitting his stride under Antonio Conte. Aubameyang, meanwhile, is a hot transfer commodity this winter after falling out of favor with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta due to disciplinary issues.

Below is the top scorer table with assists and minutes played serving as the first and second tiebreakers as per major European tournaments run by UEFA.

Premier League Top Scorers (2021-2022)

Rank Player Club Goals (PKs) Assists Matches Mins
1. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 15 (2) 9 19 1,693
2. Diogo Jota Liverpool 10 (0) 1 18 1,311
3. Jamie Vardy Leicester City 9 (0) 1 16 1,321
4. Emmanuel Dennis Watford 8 (0) 5 16 1,263
  Emile Smith Rowe Arsenal 8 (0) 2 17 1,186
  Son Heung-min Tottenham 8 (0) 2 17 1,398
  Raphinha Leeds United 8 (3) 1 16 1,351
8. Michail Antonio West Ham 7 (0) 5 18 1,571
  Mason Mount Chelsea 7 (1) 4 16 1,066
  Cristiano Ronaldo Man United 7 (2) 2 14 1,118
  Raheem Sterling Man City 7 (2) 1 16 1,003
  Bernardo Silva Man City 7 (0) 1 18 1,524
  Sadio Mane Liverpool 7 (0) 1 19 1,624
  Neal Maupay Brighton 7 (1) 0 15 1,107
15. Conor Gallagher Crystal Palace 6 (0) 3 17 1,484
  Jorginho Chelsea 6 (6) 1 16 1,266
  Callum Wilson Newcastle 6 (1) 0 15 1,187
  • 5 goals: 15 players
  • 4 goals: 18 players
  • 3 goals: 14 players 
  • 2 goals: 44 players
  • 1 goal:   87 players

Note: There have also been 14 own goals among the total of 511 goals scored in the 2021-22 Premier League thus far.

Premier League Top Scorers (since 1992-93)

Below are the top scorers in each season of the Premier League era (since 1992-93). Andy Cole and Alan Shearer share the record for most goals scored in a single campaign with 34.

Thierry Henry finished atop the Premier League scoring chart in four different seasons, more than any player all-time. Shearer and Harry Kane follow with three scoring titles each, with Kane figuring as the most recent top scorer after scoring 23 goals in 2020-21.

Year Player Team Goals
2020-21 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 23
2019-20 Jamie Vardy Leicester City 23
2018-19 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 22
  Sadio Mane Liverpool 22
  Mohamed Salah Liverpool 22
2017-18 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 32
2016-17 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 29
2015-16 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 25
2014-15 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 26
2013-14 Luis Suarez Liverpool 31
2012-13 Robin Van Persie Arsenal 26
2011-12 Robin Van Persie Arsenal 30
2010-11 Dimitar Berbatov Manchester United 20
  Carlos Tevez Manchester City 20
2009-10 Didier Drogba Chelsea 29
2008-09 Nicolas Anelka Chelsea 19
2007-08 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 31
2006-07 Didier Drogba Chelsea 20
2005-06 Thierry Henry Arsenal 27
2004-05 Thierry Henry Arsenal 25
2003-04 Thierry Henry Arsenal 30
2002-03 Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United 25
2001-02 Thierry Henry Arsenal 24
2000-01 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Chelsea 23
1999-00 Kevin Phillips Sunderland 30
1998-99 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Leeds United 18
  Michael Owen Liverpool 18
  Dwight Yorke Manchester United 18
1997-98 Dion Dublin Coventry City 18
  Michael Owen Liverpool 18
  Chris Sutton Blackburn Rovers 18
1996-97 Alan Shearer Newcastle United 25
1995-96 Alan Shearer Blackburn Rovers 31
1994-95 Alan Shearer Blackburn Rovers 34
1993-94 Andy Cole Newcastle United 34
1992-93 Teddy Sheringham N. Forest / Tottenham 22

