Premier League prediction, odds, bets: Crystal Palace vs. Leeds

All of a sudden, Leeds United finds itself back in a relegation fight. A stretch that saw Leeds take 10 of a possible 12 points over its last four matches seemed to put the Peacocks out of reach for Everton and Burnley, but because of their games in hand, Leeds have been off since April 9. Over those two weeks Burnley have won seven of a possible 12 points, while Everton have taken four of nine. All of that means that Leeds United are now just four points ahead of Everton in 18th place.

And of the three teams, Leeds has the toughest schedule remaining. The Peacocks travel to Crystal Palace on Monday and then close out with Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Brighton and Brentford. A trip to Palace is far from a sure thing — as the odds imply — but, on paper, this is one of Leeds’ best opportunities to pick up points and keep from truly getting sucked back into the relegation dogfight.

Despite being in better overall form and with much more to play for than Palace, Leeds still find themselves as +230 underdogs at Selhurst Park.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Get up to $1100 in first bet insurance New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $10 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Get two Risk-Free Bets up to $2,000 New players only, 21 or older. Available in CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



Claim a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply

Following a 3-2-0 (W-D-L) stretch that saw them defeat Arsenal and draw Man City, Palace have lost two matches in a row in the Premier League and those results sandwiched a defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup Semi-final.

Palace now sit on 37 points from 32 matches and are just six points (with two games in hand) behind Newcastle in ninth. A top-10 finish would be a remarkable achievement for the Eagles and their manager, Patrick Vieira, in a season where many pegged them to be fighting for Premier League survival.

According to the numbers, a top-10 finish for Palace would be more than fair. Palace have the seventh-best expected goal (xG) differential per 90 minutes in the Premier League, ahead of the likes of West Ham, Wolves, Newcastle, Leicester, Brentford and Brighton — all of whom sit further up the table from the Eagles as of Monday.

Jeffrey Schlupp plays on the ball for Crystal Palace. Visionhaus/Getty Images

And a lot of Palace’s success has come at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace have lost just four matches in the friendly confines of their South London stadium and the Eagles have the fifth-best expected goal differential at home this season.

Palace’s defense has driven the bus all season and should match up well against a Leeds United team that relies on offense to cover up its defensive flaws. Crystal Palace’s defense ranks fourth in preventing big scoring chances and fifth in non-penalty expected goals allowed, so the Eagles should be well-suited to handle the Peacocks’ high-octane attack.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

While Palace do struggle to create offensively, they should be able to get on the board against a Leeds defense that has shipped goals for fun all season. Although they’ve been better under new manager Jesse Marsch, Leeds have still allowed 1.44 expected goals per match over their last four contests and the offenses they faced (Norwich, Southampton, Wolves and Watford) aren’t exactly a murderers’ row.

The matchup and the venue should suit Palace, who have value at +115 or better in this tilt.

The Bet: Crystal Palace +115 or better