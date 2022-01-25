Premier League players involved in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying during January international window

The January international window is known for being crunch time for World Cup qualification, and that is no different this cycle as teams can seal a spot in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

As a result, many top Premier League players have already jetted off to join up with national teams, with spots at the 2022 World Cup on the line.

In this window, only three of the five confederations have active World Cup qualifying matches ongoing — Asia (CAF), North America (CONCACAF) and South America (CONMEBOL). All three confederations utilize a round-robin style qualification table. CONCACAF qualifying has six matches remaining, which equates to three matches per window between now and March, while both AFC and CONMEBOL both have four matches remaining, breaking down to two per window.

MORE: Pulisic, McKennie highlight strong USMNT WCQ roster

Two confederations do not see World Cup qualifying matches take place this window: Africa (CAF) and Europe (UEFA). CAF currently has the Africa Cup on Nations ongoing, and won’t get to its final round of World Cup qualifying matches until the March international window. UEFA has already confirmed 10 of its 13 places, and the others will be decided during the March international window by three mini knockout brackets.

Which Premier League players were called in for World Cup qualification?

With just CONMEBOL, CONCACAF and AFC in World Cup qualifying action this international break, here are the players from each team who have departed after being named to an international roster this window.

MORE: USMNT transfer rumors & deals

Manchester United has the most, thanks in part to a pair of Brazilians, while Aston Villa, Brighton, Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham all have three players taking part. Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Norwich City and Southampton do not have any players participating in World Cup qualification this international window.

Arsenal

Player Position Country Region Gabriel CB Brazil CONMEBOL

Aston Villa

Player Position Country Region Emiliano Buendia ACM Argentina CONMEBOL Philippe Coutinho ACM Brazil CONMEBOL Emiliano Martinez GK Argentina CONMEBOL

Brentford

Player Position Country Region Saman Ghoddos ACM Iran AFC Ethan Pinnock CB Jamaica CONCACAF

Brighton & Hove Albion

Player Position Country Region Steven Alzate CM Colombia CONMEBOL Moises Caciedo CM Ecuador CONMEBOL Alexis Mac Allister ACM Argentina CONMEBOL

Chelsea

Player Position Country Region Christian Pulisic ACM United States CONCACAF Thiago Silva CB Brazil CONMEBOL

Everton

Player Position Country Region Yerry Mina CB Colombia CONMEBOL Salomon Rondon ST Venezuela CONMEBOL

Leeds United

Player Position Country Region Raphinha ST Brazil CONMEBOL

Liverpool

Player Position Country Region Alisson GK Brazil CONMEBOL Roberto Firmino ST Brazil CONMEBOL Takumi Minamino LW Japan AFC

Manchester City

Player Position Country Region Ederson GK Brazil CONMEBOL Gabriel Jesus ST Brazil CONMEBOL Zack Steffen GK United States CONCACAF

Manchester United

Player Position Country Region Edinson Cavani ST Uruguay CONMEBOL Fred CM Brazil CONMEBOL Zidane Iqbal CM Iran AFC Alex Telles LB Brazil CONMEBOL

Newcastle

Player Position Country Region Miguel Almiron ACM Paraguay CONMEBOL

Tottenham Hotspur

Player Position Country Region Emerson RB Brazil CONMEBOL Giovani Lo Celso CM Argentina CONMEBOL Davinson Sanchez CB Colombia CONMEBOL

Watford

Player Position Country Region Yaser Asprilla CM Colombia CONMEBOL

West Ham

Player Position Country Region Michail Antonio FW Jamaica CONCACAF

Wolves