Premier League defender Kurt Zouma kicks, hits cat on video and social media lets him have it

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma, one of the Hammers’ keys to the club’s push for a Champions League place this season, is in hot water after a video was posted that showed him abusing a cat.

The 27-year-old former Chelsea man was filmed attacking a Bengal cat with his brother Yoan present.

The video, originally shared by English tabloid The Sun, shows Zouma picking up the cat from another room and bringing it into the kitchen before drop-kicking the cat across the floor. He then throws shoes at the animal before later slapping it in the face.

The video appears to have originated on social media platform Snapchat, and the individual filming can be heard laughing throughout the series of short videos. In one video, the images include a caption with a series of laughing emojis.

Zouma has since apologized for the incident, saying, “I want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video,” he said. “I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy. They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behavior was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”

The Hammers defender could be punished both internally by West Ham and by Essex Police who are currently investigating the matter after receiving a referral from Surrey Police.

“We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally,” said West Ham in a statement, “but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.”

However, West Ham manager David Moyes decided to start Zouma anyway, 24 hours after the release of the video and hours after his apology.

“West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of Kurt Zouma” “We would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.” But the club then start Zouma, because David Moyes says “he is one of our better players” — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) February 8, 2022

How has social media reacted to Kurt Zouma video?

Many well-known individuals have condemned the offensive behavior after seeing the disturbing video.

Most notably, the RSPCA issued a statement via a spokesman, who said, “This is a very upsetting video. It’s never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise.”

The organization was unable to comment further due to the legal investigation into Zouma regarding the video.

We’ve had lots of messages regarding an upsetting video of a cat and would like to reassure people we’re aware of it. We will always look into any complaints made about animal welfare but we can’t comment on individual matters for legal reasons.

Thank you for understanding. — RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) February 8, 2022

Several others chimed in on social media with strong feelings in reaction to the video.

West Ham have “unreservedly condemned” Kurt Zouma for kicking his cat. He can’t represent them on the field atm; for how long is up to Moyes and the board to decide. He also needs to undergo an education programme with the RSPCA. And that poor cat housed with somebody who cares. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) February 8, 2022

Animal cruelty is a shameful act Care for our furry friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zMsnNqs0MF — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) February 8, 2022

Woke up, checked Twitter and saw many talk about Zouma. Checked what its about and I wish I didnt 😭 Hurts more cause I have a bengal myself. Treat pets only with love like my baby boy pic.twitter.com/nJaMKWZuZi — Itani (@Itani) February 8, 2022

I’m struggling to put into words how I feel about this distressing footage. Truly disgusting actions from Kurt Zouma who is meant to be a role model. No helpless animal should ever be subject to abuse like this. I would like to know how @WestHam plan to punish these actions? https://t.co/ZOPyqFVIxL — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 8, 2022

West Ham’s Kurt Zouma has apologised for kicking and slapping his pet cat in a video online. Julia says: “Let’s put Kurt Zoama in a London Zoo with a big cat and see how that works out. It’s a horrible video.”@JuliaHB1 pic.twitter.com/zJzS29PhN2 — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) February 8, 2022

Many have added their signature to a petition calling for legal action to be taken against the West Ham defender.

Thousand of people have signed a petition demanding Kurt Zouma is prosecuted for animal cruelty https://t.co/5E3VIJKiW0 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 8, 2022

Zouma’s status for the Feb. 8 Premier League match against Watford was thought to be in serious doubt, but the Frenchman was tabbed to start, despite the fact that the situation was “ongoing,” as West Ham manager David Moyes described the matter.

David Moyes, speaking to BT about whether the video of Kurt Zouma on social media this week influenced his decision to play the defender: “No, because he is one of our better players. But it is certainly ongoing and the club are dealing with it, so that is a separate matter.” — Jason Bourne 🗣🎙:radio: (@JasonBourne1986) February 8, 2022

After starting Zouma in the Tuesday Premier League match, social media slammed Zouma and Moyes for sending the wrong message.

Cruelty to animals is not solely an abhorrent, inhumane act. It is proven to have a sizeable psychological impact on children who witness the abuse, and concrete studies have found links to a “startling propensity for violence against people.” Yet West Ham still start Kurt Zouma — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) February 8, 2022

Zouma is responsible for some deeply disturbing behaviour & has no place in a position of privilege & responsibility until at the very least he’s undergone re-education. This sends an awful message – & WH have dragged themselves into a situation which was not of their own making. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) February 8, 2022

Kurt Zouma – the West Ham player filmed kicking his cat – starts in the team tonight, just days after the video came out. Suggests club more concerned about what goes on on the pitch rather than off it. https://t.co/dMkgDDh1vK — Anja Popp (@Anja_Popp) February 8, 2022

Woah woah woah, Zouma’s starting? This is a man who has TODAY admitted repeatedly hitting and kicking his pet cat. What a ridiculous decision — Jordan Elgott (@JElgott) February 8, 2022