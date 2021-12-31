Premier League betting picks, tips, and odds for New Year’s weekend

With the Premier League festive fixtures wrapping up, it’s on to 2022. The title race appears close to being over, if not already, as Manchester City is running away with things at the top.
There’s still plenty to sort out, however, with Champions League places up for grabs and a relegation battle that still needs a bit more clarity. Making things more difficult to work through are the COVID-19 postponements, which have left some teams with multiple games in hand.
The January transfer window will also be one to keep an eye on, as clubs look to improve their squads and fill holes for a second-half push. Teams like Newcastle and Manchester United are expected to do significant business in the winter window, while Arsenal and Everton could also be busy as they push for loftier finishes.
Here’s a look at what’s to come over the weekend as the calendar turns to 2022.
Premier League Matchday 21 odds & lines
Odds courtesy of DraftKings
|Date
|Match
|ML
Favorite
|ML
Draw
|ML
Underdog
|Spread
|Over / Under
2.5 Total Goals
|BTTS
(Yes / No)
|Jan. 1
|Arsenal
vs. Man City
|MCI -190
|+360
|ARS +500
|ARS +0.5 (+165)
MCI -0.5 (-190)
|-170 / +140
|-150 / +115
|Jan. 1
|Watford vs.
Tottenham
|TOT -165
|+320
|WAT +450
|WAT +0.5 (+140)
TOT -0.5 (-160)
|-130 / +105
|-135 / +105
|Jan. 1
|C. Palace vs.
West Ham
|WHU +130
|+255
|CRY +210
|CRY +0.5 (-150)
WHU -0.5 (+130)
|-120 / -105
|-150 / +115
|Jan. 2
|Everton vs.
Brighton
|BRI +165
|+235
|EVE +175
|EVE +0.5 (-190)
BRI -0.5 (+165)
|+120 / -150
|-115 / -115
|Jan. 2
|Brentford vs.
Aston Villa
|AVL +140
|+230
|BRE +215
|BRE +0.5 (-155)
AVL -0.5 (+140)
|+110 / -135
|-125 / +100
|Jan. 2
|Leeds vs.
Burnley
|LEE +110
|+265
|BUR +245
|LEE -0.5 (+105)
BUR +0.5 (-120)
|-115 / -110
|-140 / +105
|Jan. 2
|Chelsea vs.
Liverpool
|LIV +145
|+250
|CHE +185
|CHE +0.5 (-170)
LIV -0.5 (+145)
|-125 / +100
|-170 / +130
|Jan. 3
|Man United
vs. Wolves
|MUN -175
|+300
|WOL +550
|MUN -0.5 (-170)
WOL +0.5 (+150)
|-105 / -120
|-105 / -125
How to watch the Premier League in USA
Premier League matches are broadcast in the USA across NBCUniversal networks (NBC, USA Network, Telemundo and Universo) and its Peacock streaming service. NBCSN ceased operations beginning on Jan. 1, 2022.
Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for authenticated cable, satellite or telco subscribers.
- Dates: Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, through Sunday, May 22, 2022
- TV channels (USA): NBC, USA Network, CNBC (select matches)
- Spanish-language TV: Telemundo, Universo (select matches)
- Streaming: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, Peacock
Televised matches can also be streamed live on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial for new users.
|Date
|Match
|Time (ET)
|TV Channels
|Streaming
|Sat, Jan. 1
|Leicester City vs. Norwich
|Postponed
|Sat, Jan. 1
|Arsenal vs. Man City
|7:30 p.m.
|USA Network, Universo
|fuboTV
|Sat, Jan. 1
|Watford vs. Tottenham
|10 a.m.
|USA Network, Universo
|fuboTV
|Sat, Jan. 1
|C. Palace vs. West Ham
|12:30 p.m.
|USA Network, Universo
|fuboTV
|Sun, Jan. 2
|Southampton vs. Newcastle
|Postponed
|Sun, Jan. 2
|Everton vs. Brighton
|9 a.m.
|USA Network, Telemundo
|fuboTV
|Sun, Jan. 2
|Brentford vs. Aston Villa
|9 a.m.
|—
|Peacock
|Sun, Jan. 2
|Leeds United vs. Burnley
|9 a.m.
|—
|Peacock
|Sun, Jan. 2
|Chelsea vs. Liverpool
|11:30 a.m.
|USA Network, Telemundo
|fuboTV
|Mon, Jan. 3
|Man United vs. Wolves
|12:30 p.m.
|USA Network, Universo
|fuboTV
Premier League New Year’s betting tips & picks
Last week: 0-3
Season record: 5-4 (+2.66 units, each bet 1 unit )
Last week saw three picks all come agonizingly close to hitting before falling apart. Tottenham was gifted a man-up opportunity against Southampton but couldn’t find a way through, while Liverpool and Chelsea both slumped to disappointing results against weaker opponents. We bin it and move on.
Pick: Tottenham -1 Asian Handicap vs. Watford (+110)
The under is tempting here as well, since these two teams historically play low-scoring matches. But this Watford side is in shambles, shipping 15 goals over a five-match losing streak. Harry Kane is in great form, scoring in three straight, and Spurs are on a roll as well, going seven unbeaten in the league.
With games against Norwich and Newcastle in the next two, Watford has more important games on the horizon. Antonio Conte should know just how to rip the Hornets apart. Watford has picked up a consolation strike in each of the five matches during the losing streak, but the odds aren’t enough to make backing both teams to score worth the risk.
Pick: Both Teams NOT to Score Leeds-Burnley (+105)
This week there are a host of evenly matched contests that are too close to call, and with perhaps more predictable matches in Leicester-Norwich and Southampton-Newcastle wiped off the board due to COVID-19 postponements, it requires treading more carefully.
Leeds United vs. Burnley is a relegation six-pointer, with both teams sitting 16th and 18th, respectively. Neither manager will wish to fall flat in this game, but both teams have been significantly affected by COVID-19 postponements. We’ve seen how layoffs have negatively affected teams, and Burnley looked extremely rusty in front of net against Man United after three straight postponements, despite putting one away on a defensive gift.
So with Leeds not having played since December 18, it can be assumed the usually dangerous Marcelo Bielsa group could suffer a temporary goalscoring regression. Also factoring in that a clean sheet was achieved by at least one side in five of the last 10 matches between these two clubs, and it’s easy to see this one being a defensive struggle.
Pick: Wolves double chance (win/draw) & Under 2.5 (+205)
It’ll be interesting how much the odds on this game parlay come in ahead of the Monday kickoff because there are several reasons to believe it’s a more likely scenario than the current number indicates.
Manchester United has been poor in the attacking third under Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils managed just a single goal against defensively struggling sides in Crystal Palace, Norwich, and Newcastle, all clubs in the bottom half of goals conceded in the Premier League — or in the case of the latter two, level at the bottom. Rangnick can’t seem to find the right combination of players up front, and his tactics are poorly suited to United’s best creative force Bruno Fernandes, who is stuck out on the wing in a 4-4-2 that doesn’t feature a No. 10.
On the flip side, Wolves have every opportunity to keep United locked down in search of a result. Wolves have conceded just 14 goals this season, joint-second in the Premier League, level with second-placed Chelsea and behind only leaders Man City who have conceded 12. Under Bruno Lage, Wolves have conceded multiple goals in a match just twice all season long, in 2-0 losses to Brentford and Crystal Palace, two teams that love to play higher-scoring games.
In addition, Wolves looks primed for an upset of Manchester United. Since Wolves returned to the Premier League in 2018, these clubs have met 10 times across all competitions, with Wolves winning two, drawing four, and losing four. All four losses came by a one-goal margin, and Wolves conceded multiple goals just once across those 10 games.
Everything points towards a low-scoring Wolves result.