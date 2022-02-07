Commercial Content, 21+



With the Premier League set to resume play Tuesday, Action Network soccer analysts BJ Cunningham and Anthony Dabbundo are here to give you their best bets.

Dabbundo’s best bet comes in Thursday’s fixture at Molineux between Wolverhampton and Arsenal FC. But rather than picking a side, Dabbundo is targeting a prop: both teams to score.

“Wolves defensively have not just been the luckiest team in the Premier League, but in all of Europe,” Dabbundo says.

But he adds that Arsenal have issues in transition, which Wolves should be able to exploit. Add in that Arsenal tend to underperform away from home, and Dabbundo believes both sides will register at least one tally.

As for Cunningham, his play comes on Wednesday when Brentford pay defending champions Manchester City a visit.

Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette takes the ball past Burnley’s Ben Mee during a Premier League match on Jan. 23, 2022. Offside via Getty Images

For his play, Cunningham is targeting under 3.5 goals in the fixture. Cunningham cites both sides’ ability to defend as reason to target this play.

“When these two teams met during the festive fixture, Brentford put up the best defensive performance against Man City maybe all season long,” Cunningham says. “[But] it’s really hard for me to see how Brentford score in this match.”

Given Cunningham has only 2.71 projected goals, he is happy to take under 3.5 goals, especially considering only 35 percent of Man City’s EPL fixtures have surpassed 3.5 goals.