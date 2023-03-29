Predators vs. Bruins bettor misses out on $4K due to last-second goal

Commercial Content 21+



Losing a bet late in games happens to us all, but not like this.

The Nashville Predators scored with 1:19 left in their Tuesday game against the Boston Bruins to go up 2-0, giving sports bettor Vinny Guarino – who held a bet that said the exact final score would be 2-0 – what looked like a huge win.

But Bruins forward David Pastrnak scored a meaningless goal with .3 seconds left in the game making the final score 2-1 – and a broken heart for Guarino.

“Probably the worst thing that’s ever happened to me,” Guarino said in a video that was reposted to Action Network’s Instagram page.

The bet was placed on BetMGM Sportsbook for $50 at +8000, meaning it would’ve paid out $4,000 if the Bruins had not scored.

“I just missed out on $4,000 on a horrible miracle. Missed $4,000 on a tenth of a second,” he said in the video. “I bet the final score would be 2-0 in any team’s favor. It was +8000.”

Garino then described the hurt in ways that likely feel very familiar to anyone who bets on sports.

“Let me a paint picture for you; Nashville scores an empty net to make it 2-0 with 1:20 left. I am jumping for joy, saying I just won $4,000.” he explained.

“They are bleeding the clock down. I am counting down; 30 seconds, 20 seconds. As I am jumping for joy, I look at my TV, and David Pastrnak scores with .3 seconds left.”

David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins scores in the third period against the Nashville Predators at the TD Garden Getty

Of course, the Predators would still go on to win the game, but Garino got a big fat L in his sports betting account.

Let this be a lesson to us all about celebrating early.