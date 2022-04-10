Prairie dogs cause delay in North Dakota HS baseball game

by

We’ve seen plenty of odd reasons for a delay of action in sports. On Friday, the Mets vs. Nationals game was delayed due to a lights outage.

This one was a bit different, though. In a North Dakota high school baseball game between the Grafton Spoilers and Rugby Panthers, the game was delayed due to prairie dogs running onto the field, as video from KXMB-TV shows.

Prairie dogs cause quite a stir at a North Dakota high school baseball game
KXMB-TV
Two prairie dogs running on the field during a high school baseball game in North Dakota.
KXMB-TV

The prairie dogs were eventually guided off the field. The Panthers went on to win the game 4-1.

It wasn’t quite the black cat during the Mets-Cubs game in 1969, or the black cat interrupting Giants-Cowboys in 2019, but add this to the list of animal-related sports oddities.

