PR rep shoots down question about Bronny James’ college decision

LeBron James’ son is dealing with a decision debacle of his own.

As the world waits to see where Bronny James — a star senior point guard at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles — will take his talents after graduation, one reporter was shut down for asking about his decision at the Nike Hoop Summit practice in Oregon on Thursday.

A person believed to be Bronny’s publicist paused the reporter’s questioning in an interview scrum — which marked the 18-year-old’s first time doing media interviews.

Things started off smoothly, with the reporter asking Bronny — a 5-star recruit, according to the On3’s basketball rankings — about Oregon commit Jackson Shelstad and other top players trying to recruit him to their schools.

“It’s fun times,” a smiling Bronny said.

“It’s a good joke with them. Talking to them, talking to the coaches.

“…It’s good to know that they want me there with them, but at the end of the day, it’s my decision, and I gotta make the right one for me.”





Bronny James spoke to reporters at the Nike Hoop Summit practice in Oregon on April 6, 2023. Twitter

The reporter then took things a step further, asking Bronny if he knows when he’ll make his decision.

“I think we can move on to questions about U.S. Basketball and the Hoop Summit,” Bronny’s presumed PR rep, who was not in the video, chimed in.

In January, James told The Oregonian that Oregon, Ohio State, and USC are in Bronny’s “top five or six” — and that his eldest son is still in the decision-making process.





Bronny James talks with his father, Lakers star LeBron James, after the 2023 McDonald’s High School All-American Boys Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023. Getty Images

When another reporter asked about Shelstad, who’s an Oregon local, Bronny said the two have “been talking about Oregon” and complimented his game.

“Me and Jackson are still trying to meet each other,” Bronny said. “He’s a cool dude.

“I like talking to him and stuff. We’ve been talking about Oregon and stuff.

“I like his game a lot. He can shoot the ball well. Fast point guard. Makes smart decisions. Everyone likes to play with a good point guard that can make good decisions.”





Bronny James during the McDonald’s All-American Basketball Games at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Getty Images

Bronny reportedly has offers from Memphis, Ohio State, USC, Kentucky, Oregon and Michigan.

It’s also been rumored that he could consider the G League Ignite, a developmental team in the NBA G League.

Bronny, who turns 19 in October, becomes draft-eligible in 2024.





Bronny James talks with his father, Lakers star LeBron James, after the 2023 McDonald’s High School All-American Boys Game at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The top prospect has been guarded throughout his recruitment, which isn’t a surprise as he’s the son of James, a future first-ballot Basketball Hall of Famer.

Some college coaches have said the recruiting process for Bronny has been difficult due to his level of celebrity.

“I tried to get involved, but you had to jump through a thousand hoops just to get to the mom [Savannah James],” one ACC coach told On3.

“You’re not allowed to talk to the kid. You have to schedule a time on Tuesday or Thursday with the publicist just to talk to the mom.”

Last month, LaVar Ball — the outspoken father of NBA players LaMelo (Hornets) and Lonzo Ball (Bulls) — said Bronny should skip college and play basketball in Australia.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound point guard showed off his shooting prowess in the McDonald’s All-American game last month in Houston, where James was sitting courtside with his mother, Gloria, his wife, Savannah, as well as their son Bryce and daughter Zhuri.

Bronny finished with 15 points as his West team fell to the East, 109-106.

He will play in the Nike Summit on Saturday and said his whole family will be in attendance.

“You’re going to see them, and you’re going to hear them for sure. The whole family’s going to be out here.”