Post’s writers vote just one into Baseball Hall of Fame

The newest inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame – if any – will be announced Tuesday evening and The Post’s 10 voters have just one player – Scott Rolen — receiving more than 75 percent of the needed vote (eight or more votes out of 10). Andruw Jones came the next closest with six votes. Ex-Met and Yankee Carlos Beltran received just four and Alex Rodriguez, who won a World Series in The Bronx, manage just two.
He’s how The Post’s writers voted:
Even if no players get voted in Tuesday, there will be player representation in Cooperstown this summer, as Fred McGriff was voted in by the Contemporary Era committee last month.