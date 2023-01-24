Post’s writers vote just one into Baseball Hall of Fame

The newest inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame – if any – will be announced Tuesday evening and The Post’s 10 voters have just one player – Scott Rolen — receiving more than 75 percent of the needed vote (eight or more votes out of 10). Andruw Jones came the next closest with six votes. Ex-Met and Yankee Carlos Beltran received just four and Alex Rodriguez, who won a World Series in The Bronx, manage just two.

Even if no players get voted in Tuesday, there will be player representation in Cooperstown this summer, as Fred McGriff was voted in by the Contemporary Era committee last month.