Post experts predict Nets-Celtics series

Post experts Brian Lewis, Ian O’Connor and Mike Vaccaro predict how the Nets-Celtics best-of-seven series will play out:

Brian Lewis: This won’t be a gentleman’s sweep like last year. It’s so tough to call that the Nets opened as a slight betting favorite and that flipped to Boston. It really could be a pick ’em. Brooklyn should ride Kevin Durant — and Boston villain Kyrie Irving — to a Game 7 win in TD Garden, this time with no Lucky stomp. (The only caveat is that result gets reversed if Robert Williams comes back for the Celtics.) Nets in seven

Ian O’Connor: This is a fascinating series, and a very tough one to call. I see it going seven games either way, but in the end, the Nets have Kevin Durant and the Celtics don’t. I think Durant makes the shot that wins it. Nets in seven

Mike Vaccaro: Nobody was more impressive than the Celtics in the second half of the season, and though they’ll miss Robert Williams and his rim protection, they will still be a formidable challenger for the Nets. Celtics in seven