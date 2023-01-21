Post experts’ Giants-Eagles predictions: A variety of opinions

Here are The Post’s experts predictions on Saturday night’s Giants-Eagles NFC divisional round showdown in Philadelphia:

Brian Costello: Giants 24, Eagles 20

Brian Daboll’s crew goes into Philly and shocks the Eagles. Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley lead the way again, as Wink Martindale’s defense finds a way to slow down Jalen Hurts.

Ryan Dunleavy: Eagles 30, Giants 17

What do the Giants do better than the Eagles? Throw the ball? Protect the passer? Rush the passer? Defend the pass? Stop the run? No definite affirmatives there.

The only path to victory is playing with a lead … but even that only has been a formula for second-half meltdowns in Philly over the years.

Four Post experts are picking Jalen Hurts’ Eagles and two are going with the Giants. Corey Sipkin

Ian O’Connor: Eagles 24, Giants 20

NY Post Illustration

This is going to be a very competitive game, and the Giants will have the ball late with a shot to win. But the better team will find a way to prevail at home.

Paul Schwartz:

Eagles 27, Giants 19

There is a reason why pulling off a big upset is so special and does not happen very often. The more talented team usually wins. So much for the Giants to overcome here. Too much, most likely.

Steve Serby:

Giants 24, Eagles 21

I am not convinced that Jalen Hurts (shoulder) will not be compromised. The home team has better talent. The visiting team is the definition of a team and Daniel Jones is peaking at the right time. And beware Saquon Barkley.

Mike Vaccaro: Eagles 31, Giants 27

The Giants will not be intimidated and they won’t shrink from the bright lights and they’ll happily exchange haymakers with the Iggles. Philly is the better team and is at home. A tough two-step to overcome.