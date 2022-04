In this Post Sports+ video exclusive, baseball columnist Joel Sherman and Yankees beat writer Dan Martin dive deep into a preview of the 2022 Yankees season. They discuss what to expect from a new-look lineup after an offseason makeover, the eye-opening springs by pitching prospects Deivi Garcia and Clarke Schmidt and the X-factors in the team’s ability to win 95 games and make a run at the AL East crown.

