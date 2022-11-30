Posh Alexander shows promising signs as St. John’s cruises past LIU

The result was predictable.

The game St. John’s played Tuesday night wasn’t about that, however, considering its opponent, LIU, is ranked 350th in the country by KenPom.com and is at the basement level of a major rebuilding process under first-year coach Rod Strickland.

No, this easy win was significant because Posh Alexander was back on the floor, healthy and playing with confidence after he suffered a head injury last week during the Red Storm’s win over Syracuse in the Empire Classic championship game.

Alexander looked like his usual self, notching 12 points and eight assists in the Red Storm’s 95-68 shellacking of their Northeast Conference opponent. Perhaps most importantly, the junior guard sank two 3-pointers — his first two of the season. Alexander will have to make those shots from distance this season after he struggled so much with them as a sophomore.

“It’s great to see some of them go down today. That’s what I’ve been waiting for,” Alexander said. “I wanted to see one go down just to build back up my confidence. It was really my teammates giving me the ball, telling me to shoot it.”

Posh Alexander didn’t show any signs of lingering problems after sustaining a head injury last week. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

St. John’s needs Alexander at his best to have a big season, and coach Mike Anderson’s team certainly is thrilled to have him ready to go for a visit Sunday to No. 23 Iowa State. The Cyclones are by far the best opponent the Red Storm will have faced so far after an impressive 8-0 start, and a win could lead to a national ranking for the first time in the Anderson era.

“I think we’re playing pretty good basketball,” Anderson said. “We’ll find out a little bit more about our team [Sunday], that’s the biggest key.”

The Red Storm are four wins shy of matching the start of the 2018-19 squad, the last St. John’s NCAA Tournament team. Like that team, this group has played a soft non-conference schedule. Iowa State will be its first top-50 opponent, and its overall non-conference slate is ranked 344th nationally.

Nevertheless, there has been a lot to like so far. Big man Joel Soriano looks like one of the most improved players in the country, and has seven double-doubles in eight games after finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds against LIU.

Andre Curbelo #3 of the St. John’s Red Storm drives to the basket. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Jacob Johnson led LIU (1-4) with 17 points, and Quion Burns had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The two big-name transfers for St. John’s, Andre Curbelo (who had 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists) and David Jones (who had 14 points), have both lived up to the offseason hype. There is depth, which was lacking in past seasons, and more athleticism, which fits Anderson’s uptempo style better.

Part of that was on display in sophomore guard Rafael Pinzon, who scored a season-high 14 points off the bench after being out with an ankle injury, and senior forward Esahia Nyiwie, who contributed six points and four rebounds in nine minutes. The 6-foot-10 Nyiwe, a quality shot-blocker with the ability to step out beyond the arc, was expected to be a key part of this team. But he has appeared in just four games due to the tragic death of his younger brother, Naayian. Being back around basketball helps him.

“Basketball is my love and passion,” Nyiwe said. “Obviously it really hurt. I went home for about a week or two to spend time with my family. But my brothers, Posh and everyone else in the locker room, they helped me a lot.

“They’ve been reaching out to me every single day, sending me a lot of love. It’s great to be back. I love my family here and I’m just ready to work.”

Postgrad senior Montez Mathis missed the game due to an undisclosed illness.