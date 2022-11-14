Pork, porn and sex toys banned from World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Qatar’s World Cup promises fun — but without pleasure.

Fans traveling to watch the global soccer championship have been warned not to bring a number of items that are reportedly banned in Qatar, the site of 2022’s World Cup. Those caught with any one of the verboten items could face prison time, according to an official memo.

“Importing drugs, alcohol, pornography, pork products and religious books and material into Qatar is illegal,” reads the UK Foreign Travel Advice government website.

Beer, it is noted, will be served at designated locations, including inside stadiums during games, but prohibited elsewhere.

“Swearing and making rude gestures are considered obscene acts and offenders can be jailed and/or deported,” the site continues. “Take particular care when dealing with the police and other officials.”

The site goes on to list several cautions for visitors, such as refraining from public displays of intimacy, and it offers advice on how to dress according to Islamic code.

Qatar is allegedly banning all pork products and sex toys from the country as the World Cup looms. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

“You should dress modestly when in public, including while driving. Women must cover their shoulders and avoid wearing short skirts,” instructs the website.

“Both men and women are advised not to wear shorts or sleeveless tops, when going to government buildings, health care facilities or malls.”

The list of banned items makes headlines as controversy continues to swirl around the decision to make Qatar host. The tournament, which historically takes place every four years between May, June and July, had to be shifted to November 2022 due to Qatar’s punishingly hot climate.

Besides the harsh playing conditions, fans have also criticized the Gulf state’s stance on homosexuality and human rights, accusing organizers of putting profit over people. Just days ago, a Qatar World Cup ambassador told German television network ZDF that homosexuality is “damage in the mind.”

The site goes on to list several cautions that people should take from displaying intimacy outside of marriage to how visitors to the Muslim country should dress. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter commented that picking Qatar as host country had been a “mistake.”

“It was a bad choice. And I was responsible for that as president at the time,” said Blatter.

The 2022 World Cup kicks off Sunday, November 20, 2022.