Pop Warner investigating alleged racial slurs after football game

The youth football organization Pop Warner is investigating a verbal altercation following a youth tournament game in Florida in which coaches allegedly had racial slurs directed at them by someone affiliated with an opposing team, according to a video posted by TMZ Sports.

The incident occurred at a hotel on Dec. 3 following a 12U quarterfinal game at the Pop Warner national championships in Orlando between the Hamden (Conn.) Hurricanes and the Highlands Ranch (Col.) Mountain Lions.

“A video has come to our attention showing adults, reported to be associated with a Pop Warner team, using racist and threatening language toward coaches from another team,” a Pop Warner spokesman said in a statement Friday to Fox News. “The disturbing behavior shown in the video is inconsistent with our code of conduct and the expectations we have of our adult volunteers.

“If the panel finds that any of the adults engaging in the verbal assault are, in fact, associated with a Pop Warner team they will be subject to disciplinary action, including suspension from Pop Warner activity.”

According to the TMZ report, fans from Highlands Ranch also allegedly shouted racially charged words at players and coaches from the Hamden team during the game. In the video, Hamden staffers attempt to walk away from the subsequent verbal altercation at the hotel when a man is shown shouting back at them the alleged slur, which was bleeped out by TMZ.

Rocky Mountain Pop Warner president Michael Stearns denied the allegations and later told TMZ that the organization brought in a specialist to enhance the audio of the footage. He claimed it was determined the man did not use a racial slur but instead used a derogatory term for little people.

“This word is equally concerning to Rocky Mountain Pop Warner as there is no place for any type of derogatory and/or harassing language to be used within Pop Warner,” Stearns told TMZ. “All matters will be reviewed and actions taken appropriately by our league.”