Police say he admitted punching alleged victim

Alvin Kamara acknowledged that he punched an alleged victim at a nightclub in Las Vegas, according to a police report of the incident.

The Saints running back was arrested at Allegiant Stadium after playing in Sunday’s Pro Bowl. He was charged with felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm before posting bail Sunday night.

The incident occurred at the Drai’s After Hours club at the Cromwell Casino on the Vegas strip. The alleged victim, Darnell Greene, was hospitalized and suffered an orbital fracture on his right eye.

The altercation happened when Greene was leaving the club and headed toward the elevators.

“One male, who would later be identified as Alvin Kamara, put his hand on Greene’s chest stopping him from walking into the elevator,” the police report obtained by Nola.com states, citing Greene’s statement. “Greene pushed Kamara’s hand off his chest. Greene stated he was pushed hard, which caused him to stumble back.

“After Greene was pushed, he states he was being hit and kicked by multiple people and losses [sic] consciousness. The only one that Greene can remember is described as being a black male in his 20’s, he was approximately 5’10, muscular and had either dreadlocks or braided hair.”

Kamara acknowledged punching Greene, but offered his own version of events.

“Kamara remembers Greene calling one of his friends ugly and then later said, ‘I’ll whoop your ass too,’” the police report states. “Kamara said he saw a fight break out next to him and he saw Greene get punched. Kamara threw a couple punches, thinking the guy was running away.”

The police report says that Kamara stated he punched Greene because he thought he was running away, but that video showed a different scene.

“The video disputes this showing that Greene was not running away but had in fact just been punched by Kamara’s associate and then Kamara immediately attacked him.”

Kamara, 26, has played running back for the Saints for five seasons. This year, he had 1,337 yards from scrimmage and scored nine touchdowns.