Police refile aggravated menacing charge against Bengals’ Joe Mixon

Cincinnati police have re-filed an aggravated menacing charge against Bengals star running back Joe Mixon, who has been accused of waving a gun at a woman in an incident from earlier this year.

Authorities made the decision to refile the charge — which is a misdemeanor — in light of new evidence uncovered in the investigative process, NBC’s Cincinnati affiliate, WLWT5, reported Friday.

Mixon, 26, is due in court on Wednesday, April 19.

The Bengals have since issued a statement in the wake of the refiling.

“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The team will monitor the situation and refrain from further comment,” the statement read, according to NFL.com.

The alleged incident unfolded in January in Cincinnati, where the former Pro Bowler apparently waved a gun at a woman and said, “You should be popped in the face, I should shoot you, the police can’t get me.”

An arrest warrant for Mixon was previously filed and then dismissed by a prosecutor, who said at the time that the charge could be re-filed if new evidence was gathered.

“I will sign the entry of dismissal,” Hamilton County Judge Curt Kissinger said in an early February hearing. “And the warrant will be recalled subject to further filing by the City of Cincinnati.”





Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) warms up before the game in January 2023. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mixon’s mother, Alise Mixon, was reached by the Cincinnati Enquirer at the time and maintained her son’s innocence.

“Did he do it? No, he didn’t,” she said.

Mixon’s mother also referred to the alleged victim as “money hungry” and told the outlet, “You guys know Joe,” before hanging up.

The former second-round pick was linked to a separate incident a short time later, in which shots were allegedly fired from Mixon’s Cincinnati-area home at a group of teens who were playing with NERF guns.





Joe Mixon had 1,255 total yards and nine total touchdowns for the Bengals last season. Getty Images

Mixon’s sister, Shalonda, and her boyfriend, Lamonte Brewer, were indicted on charges in the incident in March.

Mixon, who was originally drafted by the Bengals in 2017, finished the 2022 season by carrying the ball 210 times for 814 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games last season.

He also caught 60 balls for 441 yards and two touchdowns.