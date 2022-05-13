Police launch investigation after wrestling match turns into bloody brawl

This is the gruesome moment a family wrestling match turned into a bloody “death match” as fighters attacked each other with glass.

Police launched a probe after the performers used a weed wacker and lightbulbs to batter each other.

The Colliery Championship Wrestling (CCW) event had not advertised it was a death match and even offered discount family tickets, the BBC reports.

Organizer James Barrass said the fight “escalated” between wrestlers Ronnie Thatcher and Blizzard, who used weapons without his knowledge.

But he said medics present at the event “didn’t have to do too much”.

“Things can sometimes not go to plan. Obviously there was a little bit more that went down,” Barrass said. “I spoke to the two guys afterwards. We had discussions and obviously that will not be happening again.”

The promoter admitted the event “wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea” but added: “We have apologized but how many times do you say sorry?

“How many times do you have to be penalized in life?”

Shocking footage showed the blood-covered wrestlers being slashed with the weed wacker and having glass lighting tubes smashed over them.

The organizer of the event said the wrestlers used weapons without his knowledge. Facebook/CCW Colliery Championsh

A local wrestler said he had never seen that level of “ultra-violence” at a family show. Facebook/CCW Colliery Championsh

Death matches are no longer shown on TV in the United Kingdom. Facebook/CCW Colliery Championsh

Around 80 people – including children – were in the crowd just yards from the ring at the Conservative Club in Seaham..

Local wrestler Benji said he had never seen such “ultra-violence” in front of a family audience.

He added: “If I see a family-friendly show advertised, I’m going in good faith that my child will be seeing what they see on TV.”

Wrestlers in a death match use an arsenal of weapons to beat each other.

Durham Constabulary confirmed an investigation has been launched.

A spokesperson said: ” We are working with Durham County Council’s licensing team after a number of complaints were received by the local authority in relation to an event at Seaham Conservative Club on April 29.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.