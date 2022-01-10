Police clash with Novak Djokovic supporters as visa drama drags on

Following an Australian court’s decision to reinstate Novak Djokovic’s visa, the tennis star’s supporters are clashing with police.

Law enforcement appeared to pepper spray some of the the hundreds of fans protesting the world No. 1’s treatment by the Australian government outside his lawyer’s office.

Allegedly, the tennis player was in a car attempting to leave the area following the ruling. Protesters blocked the vehicle from moving, chanting “free Nole.” Police surrounded the vehicle and then began pepper spraying the crowd.

While the judge ordered that Djokovic be released from his quarantine hotel in Melbourne within 30 minutes of the ruling, government lawyer Christopher Tran told the judge that Australia’s immigration minister “will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation” to overrule the decision.

The judge’s ruling was based on the Serb not being provided with ample time to speak to his lawyers after officials determined that he did not meet the criteria for a vaccine exemption to enter the country.

Djokovic is the reigning champion of the Australian Open, winning in both 2020 and 2019. AP

Before being released, Djokovic had been in isolation for four days after being detained at the Melbourne airport. He had previously been granted a vaccine exemption to play in the upcoming Australian Open based on him testing positive for COVID in the past six months.

Despite the confusion about whether Djokovic’s visa will go through, the Serbian player tweeted that he still plans on competing in the Australian Open. Australia’s immigration minister says he is still “currently considering the matter” and will later rule on the decision.