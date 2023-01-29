Pocket this exclusive offer for Bengals vs. Chiefs

Commercial content 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a $1,000 no-risk bet and an additional $50 bonus after your first bet with BetMGM. Just apply the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS50 when signing up for BetMGM. See how to claim your no-risk bet and preview the AFC championship game.

Exclusive BetMGM bonus code

New BetMGM bettors outside of Ohio and New York can access an exclusive offer. The can receive up to $1,000 back if their first bet loses and will receiver an additional $50 bonus after you first bet. This offer can be used on any matchup slated for today.



Get a $50 Bonus Bet + up to $1K Back in Bonus Bets! with code NPBONUS50 21+. New customers only. AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Tu0026amp;C apply

BetMGM Ohio bonus code

New BetMGM bettors can get up to $1,000 back if their first bet loses. That’s right, your first bet is full insured with BetMGM. So get in on the action today, as BetMGM has many markets to choose from.



Ohio Launch Offer: Get $1,000 in First Bet Insurance with code NPBONUS 21+. New customers only. OH only. Terms and conditions apply. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

New BetMGM Cross Sell Bet & Get Offer

BetMGM’s new offer lets customers get up to $200 in betting credits for its sportsbook and online casino with just a $10 initial bet.

<br />

Bengals vs. Chiefs: A preview

Well, these two teams will meet again as the Cincinnati Bengals will go the Arrowhead Stadium and take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the second year in a row. However, this matchup could be very different from the one we saw last year, but the market expects a similar result.

In last year’s meeting, the Bengals outlasted the Chiefs as they were able to walk away victorious after a game-winning field goal from Evan McPherson. The current line has the Bengals favored, but that is all because of Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes is coming off a likely MVP season, but the Chiefs quarterback sustained a high-ankle sprain in last week’s win against the Jaguars. He toughed it out and stayed in the game, but his mobility was severely limited.

While he is expected to do so again for this matchup, his inability to move and create plays may inhibit the high-powered Kansas City offense. That notion has been reflected in the spread as we’ve seen the Chiefs go from two-point favorites to two-point underdogs.

What is the BetMGM bonus code?



BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS50 BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $50 Bonus after your first bet + a $1K First Bet Insurance Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, ,PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to claim BetMGM’s exclusive new customer offer

Download the BetMGM app. Sign up and register your account. Deposit into your account. Enter the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS50 when prompted. Place your first bet on any side, total, or prop in tonight’s matchup up to $1,000. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash. If your bet loses, your wager will be returned in bonus bets that will be available after the wager is settled. Regardless, you will receive a $50 bonus after your first bet. The bonus bets must be used within seven days of being awarded, or they will expire.

Refer a friend with BetMGM



21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, and WY only. T&Cs apply.

If padding your bankroll without actually placing a bet sounds good to you, then you’ll want to check out BetMGM’s “refer a friend” bonus. BetMGM allows users to refer up to 20 friends, and each time that one of your friends signs up, both of you will receive a $50 bet bonus.

For you to claim your bonus, your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any side, total, or prop at -200 odds or greater.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.