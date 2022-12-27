Pocket a massive offer for Wisconsin-Oklahoma State

Commercial content 21+.



Ohio New York Post readers can cash in on a fantastic offer for new customers with Caesars Sportsbook. Check out how to claim your free $100 and see how you should play the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.



Sign up NOW to Get $100 Free on Launch Day 21+, New Customers Only. Ohio Only. Full T&Cs apply.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code

New Caesars sportsbook users in the state of Ohio can take advantage of a great offer ahead of the New Year’s Day launch. Pre-register now to get a free $100 on launch day. This will be in addition to the “Full Caesar” welcome bonus, which is among the best in the market.

Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin: the preview

At first glance, this would appear to be one of the marquee matchups of bowl season, as both these programs are Power Five teams with loads of talent. However, unfortunately, much of that talent is either injured or opted out of this game.

The deciding factor in this game will be the status of Braelon Allen. Wisconsin’s star running back has a right leg injury and is questionable for this matchup. He is critical to this team, as the Badgers ran the ball at the 22nd-highest rate in the country this year.

The Cowboys were also ravaged on the ground as they ranked 102nd in yards per rush during the regular season. Although, with the Oklahoma State defense being that bad, the Badgers could find success without Allen.

Another big question mark is the Cowboys’ offense. Spencer Sanders has opted out and transferred, which leaves Oklahoma State with two unappealing options at quarterback.

Look to back the Badgers at -4.5 or better at Caesars sportsbook.

How to use your Caesars new customer offer

Click here to claim the Caesars Sportsbook welcome bonus. Enter and verify your details. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions. Make your first deposit of at least $10. Place a $5 sports bet to get $100 in free bets. If the bet wins, you are free to withdraw your winnings.

Caesars profit boosts

New players only, 21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, and WV only. Full T&C apply.

If you’re looking to pad your bankroll, look no further than Caesars’ Sportsbook. Caesars offers loads of daily profit boosts. They come in all shapes and sizes, as they could be increasing the odds on straight bets, or boosting same-game parlays, or even giving you extra value with a three-team parlay on the day’s biggest favorites. However you like to bet, Caesars has you covered. So be sure to check out all the boosts they have to offer.