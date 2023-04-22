Pocket $200 in bonus bets for Grizzlies-Lakers or any game Saturday

Commercial content. 21+.



73 percent of Game 3 winners go on to win the series after breaking a 1-1 tie. That’s how important tonight’s matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers is to each team’s playoff hopes.

If you plan on taking a side or total tonight consider doing so at bet365. bet365 can make the game even better as they have a tremendous welcome offer that you can capitalize on.

You can claim the offer by using the bet365 bonus code NYP365 while signing up for bet365 Sportsbook. The bonus code allows new users bet $1 to get $200 in bonus bets. Just deposit $10, bet $1 on anything that’s -500 or longer (so -200 is OK, -750 is not).

Residents of Virginia are also in luck as bet365 is the newest addition to the state. They recently went live and it could not come at a better time with the MLB season in full swing, the NBA playoffs commencing and the NHL playoffs beginning Monday. Remember, whether you are in Virginia or not, use the bonus code NYP365 to get your $200 in bonus bets.

bet365 Bonus Code

How to use the bet365 promo code on Thursday

A pivotal matchup is upon us as the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to play Game 3 of their series. The Grizzlies managed to play tremendous defense and tie up the series without star point guard Ja Morant in Game 2, but can they replicate that performance to take the lead?

Memphis came out of the gates hot and shot well from the field to build their lead to 20 at one point. Fortunately, that lead was insurmountable, but it remains to be seen if they can take that momentum on the road.

Oddsmakers favor the Lakers to bounce back as they are 4.5-point favorites for this matchup. However, given Morant’s absence and the Grizzlies’ altered style of play, there is more value on the total as they look to make this game a grind.

Pick: Under 220.5

What is the bet365 bonus code?



bet365 Bonus Code NYP365 bet365 Sportsbook Promo Bet $1, Get $200 in Bonus Bets bet365 Sportsbook Promo T&Cs New players only, 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in NJ, CO, VA, OH only. Bet $1 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Deposit required. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wagers excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply

How to use the bet365 bonus code

<br />

Click the link above to head to bet365.

Click ‘Bet Now’ to sign up to bet365. Read the terms and conditions of the open account offer. Enter the required personal details, including name and date of birth. Agree to the terms and conditions and hit join bet365. You can now make a qualifying deposit and claim the offer. Place a $1 wager on any sports market. Your Bonus Bets will be available shortly after your qualifying bets have settled. You can then place bets with Bonus Bets, just select ‘Use Bonus Bets’ in the bet slip.

Multi-Sport Parlay Bonus

An additional way to get those plus money odds for your bonus bets will be to capitalize on bet35’s multi-sport parlay bonus. A bonus of 5-70 percent will be added to successful parlays that are placed pre-game and contain legs of multiple sports.

One example that you could use this angle and combine it with the New York Rangers moneyline in their matchup against the Devils.

If you take those two bets and parlay them together you will have a bet with a nice price of +227, where you will get back over double your stake.