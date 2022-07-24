Plenty of pressure on QBs

The Post’s Ryan Dunleavy breaks down the AFC East storylines going into training camp:

New England Patriots

Coach: Bill Belichick (23rd year)

Training camp site: Foxborough, Mass.

Key additions: One year after a $300 million free-agent spending spree, the Patriots took an understated approach to land LB Mack Wilson, S Jabrill Peppers, and CBs Terrance Mitchell and Malcolm Butler. G Cole Strange was a surprise first-round pick. Could trading for the Dolphins’ DeVante Parker be a repeat of the Wes Welker intra-rivalry heist of 2007?

Key losses: Never afraid to lose a big-time cornerback, the Patriots let J.C. Jackson walk just months after dealing Stephon Gilmore. EDGE Kyle Van Noy, RB Brandon Bolden and G Shaq Mason all left with two Super Bowl rings. Mason is hardest to replace.

Training camp storylines to watch: Whether it’s former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia or former special teams coordinator Joe Judge — both former head coaches, too — the Patriots are going to have an unusual offensive play-caller. QB Mac Jones played the best of the five first-round quarterbacks from the 2021 draft as a rookie, but this fan base expects Tom Brady-like success, especially given that the offensive line already is set in stone. The cornerback competition is wide open with a mix of young and old.

Mac Jones USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills

Coach: Sean McDermott (sixth year)

Training camp site: Rochester

Key additions: EDGE Von Miller is supposed to be the final piece to the championship puzzle. After ranking No. 15 in rushing defense, the Bills redid their interior by signing Jordan Phillips, DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle. All those linemen should help rookie CB Kaiir Elam. The offense added WR Jamison Crowder, TE O.J. Howard and RB James Cook.

Key losses: EDGE Jerry Hughes’ nine-year run in Buffalo is over. DT Harrison Phillips, EDGE Mario Addison and CB Levi Wallace also are gone. The Bills helped rehabilitate QB Mitch Trubisky into a potential starter for the Steelers.

Training camp storylines to watch: Everything must be viewed through a championship-or-bust prism. All eyes are on offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to make sure QB Josh Allen doesn’t skip a beat without Giants-bound head coach Brian Daboll. Dorsey could put his own stamp on the offense by improving the rushing attack. S Jordan Poyer wants a new mega-contract. Holdouts are virtually impossible under the current collective bargaining agreement, but he can create a distraction while in attendance. When will CB Tre’Davious White (torn ACL) return to the field?

New York Jets

Coach: Robert Saleh (second year)

Training camp site: Florham Park, N.J.

Key additions: Learning from failures to support Sam Darnold, the Jets gave QB Zach Wilson a bunch of weapons in TEs C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, RB Breece Hall and WR Garrett Wilson, plus a new top blocker in G Laken Tomlinson. The secondary also got an overhaul with S Jordan Whitehead, CB D.J. Reed and CB Sauce Gardner. EDGE Jermaine Johnson was a surprise third first-round pick.

Key losses: Homegrown talent keeps leaving, including S Marcus Maye and DT Foley Fatukasi. RT Morgan Moses and LB Jarrad Davis were just one-year stopgaps. WR Jamison Crowder was squeezed out of a crowded room.

Training camp storylines to watch: How much better are the Jets? On paper, much better. Especially offensively. Year 2 is when great young quarterbacks typically take off, and excuses for Wilson will run dry quickly if he gets off to a slow start. Two returning players offer big storylines: Is OT Mekhi Becton in shape to compete for a starting job after missing most of last season — and on which side of the line? Is EDGE Carl Lawson healthy and capable of picking up the dominance he showed before a torn ACL last August?

Tua Tagovailoa USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins

Coach: Mike McDaniel (first year)

Training camp site: Miami Gardens, Fla.

Key additions: The newly assembled trio of RBs Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds and Sony Michel gives former backups an opportunity to band together. The big splashes were trading for WR Tyreek Hill and signing LT Terron Armstead. Josh Boyer was retained as defensive coordinator and kept most of his unit intact, plus the addition of EDGE Melvin Ingram.

Key losses: The quarterback carousel sent Jacoby Brissett packing in favor of Teddy Bridgewater. Hill’s arrival with a new contract meant DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins are the odd ones out.

Training camp storylines to watch: McDaniel was hired to finish the job that the fired (and suing) Brian Flores started, and he interestingly brought along far fewer 49ers than most first-time head coaches poach from their previous stop. There’s a ton of pressure on QB Tua Tagovailoa to take the next step to stardom. McDaniel’s ability to scheme a long-missing rushing attack will go a long way. Hill is hyping up Tagovailoa. He could turn into a powder keg if it turns out he needs Patrick Mahomes’ arm to capitalize on his speed.