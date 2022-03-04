Players should relent on luxury tax issue

The Competitive Balance Tax is the mountain, and neither side in MLB’s ongoing labor fight are mountaineers.

We can say there are many issues that cloud the path of a new collective bargaining agreement. But the CBT, or the luxury tax, was always going to be the key issue. MLB wants to keep the thresholds low and the penalties high to thwart spending, notably by the big-market teams. The players believe the thresholds should reflect revenues, which were steadily rising before the pandemic, with expectations they will rise again.

The hawks on both sides have dug in, and I believe neither faction will ratify a deal without substantial relenting by the other. That is not going to occur without months of games missed, by which time a “victory” will be pyrrhic. So much money and — worse — public credibility and attention will have been lost. And what would we have in the ruins then?

So, I am going to suggest that the players relent. Not because they are wrong. I think the luxury tax thresholds should be higher. The inception of the tax was designed to stop runaway spenders — the Yankees and Red Sox 20 years ago, the Mets and Dodgers now. Instead, it worked as a de facto salary cap. I would make the thresholds less punitive at the lowest levels and then create a super penalty at 100 percent at a higher level, like $260 million, to at least serve as a speed bump (or more) for Steve Cohen, the Dodgers, etcetera.

I actually think it is a blessing for small-market teams when the big clubs spend more, as counterintuitive as that may seem. Once the gap is $100 million or so, just hope the larger team keeps going, because the only way for the smaller teams to do well is by the mistakes of the bigger clubs. Thus, the best trade the Rays have made in the last five years is the Yankees’ acquisition of Giancarlo Stanton, which has blocked so many other more useful moves the Yankees might have made. The best free-agent signing by the Rays is going to be the Yankees’ inking of Gerrit Cole, sooner rather than later, if he cannot be ace-like without sticky stuff.

The Yankees’ signing of Gerrit Cole could be a big help to small market teams like the Rays. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

But not enough small-market teams are going to see it that way. They are going to form a bloc, with enough bigger-market owners who just hate anything with the word “tax” in it, to form a blocking bloc to what the union wants in that area, which I believe could cost the entire 2022 season. The infighting among owners should not be dismissed as an impediment to a deal.

So, I think the players should relent because their careers are finite. Blowing off huge parts of this season — even to help future generations of players — is going to be too costly for them in lost time and wages and too costly to those future generations by further downgrading the credibility of the sport with the fans.

The players should get MLB to go to the midpoint between its last offer ($220 million) and the union’s last ($238 million) — which is $229 million — for the first threshold and make an agreement with this proviso: a reopener clause in a five-year deal after two or three years, which would allow either side to terminate and trigger new negotiations.

Collective bargaining agreement negotiations tend to be incremental with the idea of making gains to get further ones. After losing ground, the union has (among other things) gained higher minimum wages and introduction of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players. Do I think both should be higher? Yes. But these are gains to build on next time. The removal of draft pick compensation on free agency also is a win. The union has fought for this for about four decades. I heard there are some bells and whistles attached. If so, MLB must remove those so there are fewer reasons for teams not to actively try to sign free agents.

The reopener clause would allow the union to essentially say “show us” that this is not a CBA filled with trap doors as they fear — and to have an escape hatch before five years if the fears are realized. Show us that this proposed draft lottery actually deters tanking. Show us that getting the first CBT threshold to $229 million will motivate greater widespread spending. Show us that a 12-team playoff works, certainly before we accept a 14-team field.

Also, there is legitimate player concern that MLB is just waiting for the ink to dry on a new CBA before signing deals with streaming services, gambling operations, NFT outfits, etcetera, which promise billions of additional dollars not fully accounted for in the present negotiations. A reopener clause would provide an exit, just in case.

The union is making a huge concession here to get the game back on the field, and so the onus more than ever would flip to MLB to prove that they are good partners with their engine, which is the players.

Here’s hoping a reopener provides a way to bring a close to these labor talks.