Players laud team format on LIV Golf tour: ‘Something fresh and new’

Love it or hate it, one thing that has become glaringly clear about the controversial LIV Golf series, which tees off with its third event beginning Friday at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., is that it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The PGA Tour has banned players who have participated in the rival circuit, yet more players continue to join. Backed by the Public Investment Fund, which is controlled by the Saudi government and valued at more than $600 billion, it has the financial resources to keep it going for years.

It’s possible the PGA Tour and LIV will come to some kind of compromise at some point, but that isn’t happening at the moment.

That means players will continue to play on LIV, with five more events to be held this year and another 14 already scheduled for 2023.

This week at Trump National, as with the first two tournaments, the field consists of 48 players and is headlined by some of the game’s biggest stars — including Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia.

Lee Westwood hits a tee shot at the LIV Golf pro-am. Getty Images

The format is the same as the others, too — 54 holes, no cut, a shotgun start and hefty guaranteed paydays for individual and team performances. The total purse is $20 million, with $4 million of that going to the individual winner and $5 million split among the winning four-man team.

“I think it’s something new and fresh for golf,” said Lee Westwood, who is also in the field. “You know, I’m all for competition. This is clearly competitive to the other tours out there.”

“I think we’re all extremely excited about the team format of it, so I think you’ve got a very structured product going forward,” added Charles Howell III, who is making his LIV debut this week. “You have the players that you know are going to play and where they’re going to play.”

It also marks the first time that the course has hosted a tournament since the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open.

That week, Donald Trump, then president of the United States, spent much of his time lording over the proceedings from a large, glass-enclosed balcony. This week, he is expected to be omnipresent on the grounds, as he was during Thursday’s pro-am, even as his associates are being investigated by the Justice Department for Trump’s actions surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

President Donald Trump hits a tee shot as Bryson DeChambeau looks on during a LIV Golf pro-am event. Getty Images

This week’s tournament also marks something of a revenge tour for the former president.

His Bedminster course was to host the PGA Championship earlier this year. But in January of last year the club was stripped of the major by the PGA of America days after the insurrection.

“It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA’s ability to deliver on many programs and sustain the longevity of our mission,” PGA president Jim Richerson said in a statement at the time.

Trump’s Doral, Fla., course also previously hosted the PGA Tour’s Cadillac Championship before the company announced it would not be renewing beyond 2016 and the tournament ultimately moved to Mexico. On Thursday, Trump was asked by reporters if he had any regrets that his course was hosting a LIV tournament instead of a major championship or PGA Tour event.

“No, no regrets,” he said. “That’s their problem. This course blows every other course away.”

Trump — who played in Thursday’s pro-am with Johnson, DeChambeau and his son Eric — was also asked how much money he was bringing in by hosting the LIV tournament, though he declined to answer.

“I don’t do it for that,” he said. “They’ve been very generous, but I don’t do it for that. I do it because I think it’s great for golf.”