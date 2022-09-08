Player props, odds for NFL kickoff 2022

Commercial Content, 21+



If you’ve had enough of betting player props in meaningless preseason games, the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here to save the day. And it’s starting off with a bang as the Buffalo Bills take on the Los Angeles Rams in a matchup full of skill-position stars on both sides.

Here are three of our favorite player props at BetMGM ahead of Thursday’s season kickoff, which is set to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC:

Bills vs. Rams props, picks, and predictions

Allen Robinson Over 5.5 receptions (+120)

Robinson has always had the talent to be a major target hog in the NFL, but lousy quarterback play has hindered the former Pro Bowl wideout across his entire eight-year career. That finally changes in Los Angeles, where star passer Matthew Stafford could be the key to unlocking Robinson’s immense upside.

Consider that in the two years before last season — which was marred by Justin Fields’ struggles behind the Bears’ shoddy O-line — Robinson had logged six or more catches in 21 of 32 games (65.6 percent), including in at least 10 games in both campaigns. He also snagged six balls in Week 1 last season before the wheels came off for Chicago’s offense.



Conversely, this Rams attack has targets up for grabs after losing receivers Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr., who combined for 72 catches a year ago. With teammate Van Jefferson (50 catches in 2021) unlikely to play on Thursday, expect Robinson to fill the void in a big way in his L.A. debut.

Devin Singletary Under 12.5 rushing attempts (-125)

With so many mouths to feed in this high-powered Bills offense, somebody will be left wanting more. And there’s a pretty good chance that somebody is Singletary.

The Bills split carries between Singletary and Zack Moss a year ago, and they spent a second-round pick this offseason on speedy back James Cook, who has already made a strong impression in camp as a quintessential passing-down back alongside Josh Allen. That likely means fewer snaps for Singletary, which should be a serious concern for anyone betting the Over here.

Singletary logged 13 or more carries in just six of 17 games last year (35.3 percent), and he was on the field for at least 66 percent of his team’s snaps in five of them. He also saw his rushes balloon in blowout wins but averaged just 6.5 carries in games that weren’t double-digit wins. With this one priced as a close affair, there’s too much working against the fourth-year back to expect a big role.

Gabriel Davis longest reception ‘Over’ 22.5 yards (-120)

Davis has already made his name as one of the league’s most prolific deep-ball receivers — and that was before his breakout 201-yard game in last year’s postseason. What will he do for an encore as the Bills’ clear No. 2 receiver?

Even in a limited role last year, the 6-foot-2 speedster led the team in catches of at least 20 yards (13) and led the entire league with 37.1 percent of his catches going for at least 20 yards. His ability to stretch the field helped earn him more playing time to close last season — he was on the field for at least 80 percent of the snaps in each of the final four games and saw a career-high 14 targets in the regular-season finale.

That doesn’t even include his 10 targets in that playoff breakout, when Davis clearly emerged as a key piece of this offense moving forward. Now he enters a sizable role as the second option for Allen, who hit Davis for a 23-yard throw or longer in five of the last 10 games in 2021. Even if Davis doesn’t score a touchdown — which is another spicy bet at +150 — he’s due for a sizable gain or two on Thursday.