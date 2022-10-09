Commercial Content. 21+.



New York Post readers can claim a first deposit match of up to $750 for sportsbook, and 500 free spins for casino by clicking the link below and using the bonus NYPBONUS.

What is the Play Gun Lake bonus code?



Play Gun Lake Casino Bonus Code NYPMAX Play Gun Lake Promo Get your first bet risk free up to $750 Sportsbook Casino T&Cs New users only, 21+. Offer available in MI only. Full T&C apply. Play Gun Lake Sportsbook Bonus Code NYPBONUS Play Gun Lake Sportsbook Bonus Get your first bet Risk-Free up to $750 Play Gun Lake Sportsbook Bonus T&Cs New users only, 21+. Offer available in MI only. Full T&C apply.

What do you get with the Play Gun Lake Casino bonus code?



The maximum bonus amount you can earn with the Play Gun Lake promo code may not dazzle like some of their competitors, many of whom offer deposit matches up to $1,000 or even $2,000.

However, it’s arguably one of the best new customer bonuses around, with a $750 risk-free bet available for new customers. This offer is fantastic, as it enables you to make your first sports bet without worrying about the outcome, up to the value of $750.

Given the small state coverage of Play Gun Lake Sportsbook, their new customer offer is very generous and one not to miss out on.

How to use your Play Gun Lake Casino bonus code

Click above to use the Play Gun Lake bonus code Register your details and read the T&C’s When asked for a bonus code, enter NYPBONUS Make your first deposit up to $750 If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance If your bet loses, your free bets will be in your account within 24 hours Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire

Play Gun Lake promotions for existing customers

While carrying the typical profit boosts for straight bets and parlays, Play Gun Lake also runs a unique promotion every Saturday and Sunday called “Half the Spread” and “Double the Spread”.

Half the Spread

Play Gun Lake will boost the favorite to win by half as many points for the same odds as the main line. Example: Michigan State (Was) -14 Now -7 at -110

Double the Spread

Play Gun Lake will boost the underdog by doubling their spread for the same odds as the main line. Example: Lions (Was) +2 Now +4 at -110

What states is Play Gun Lake Sportsbook legal in?

Play Gun Lake is currently only operable in Michigan.

Play Gun Lake Michigan Promo Code



Launched in March 2021, Play Gun Lake powered by Parx interactive is among the fastest-growing iGaming and online sportsbooks entertainment products in the nation.

Parx Interactive is a Parx casino subsidiary that also owns and operates the number one casino in Pennsylvania, Parx Casino. Founded in 2019 by iGaming industry experts, it brought decades of European and US-based experience focusing on Real Money Gaming, Social Gaming, and Poker.

Play Gun Lake – Coming soon states



Currently, only in Michigan in connection to the Gun Lake Casino, there have been no recent updates as to whether Play Gun Lake will be available anywhere else.

Play Gun Lake Sportsbook Review



Live Streaming Parlay Betting Same Game Parlay App Available? Existing Offers /5 No Yes Yes Yes 3/5

Play Gun Lake may not be one of the bigger names in the industry, but it definitely is worth checking out. Bringing a fresh and attractive interface that is user-friendly and makes it easy to navigate.

They provide exciting customer promos throughout the year on many different sporting events. Free bets, bonuses, and odds boosts are consistently being promoted, including an exciting exclusive promotion called Half the Spread and Double the Spread.

Their mobile app has good reviews, a reflection of an easy-to-use app that has plenty to offer. With a fantastic deposit offer to get your account started, now is as good a time as any to download the app and start betting.

Play Gun Lake App Review



Download Size 67.4 MB Mobile Live Streaming No App-Only Offers No iOS Available Yes Android Available Yes AppStore Rating* 3 (603 reviews) PlayStore Rating* 3.3 (866 reviews)

Ratings correct as of October 2022

Slick, easy to navigate, and user-friendly, the Play Gun Lake app holds up to its good review rating. Games are easy to find with their more modern look while navigating through the main page. The organization is top of the line when searching for a specific sport as it details the secondary markets.

Play Gun Lake User Interface



User-friendly interface. The Play Gun Lake Casino & Sportsbook app was cited as user-friendly and easy to navigate. Although people have reported that it regularly freezes while loading.

Play Gun Lake Strengths and Weaknesses

Positives



User-friendly interface



The Play Gun Lake Casino & Sportsbook app was cited as user-friendly and easy to navigate.

Unique casino games



PGL has created its own assortment of exclusive casino games that is not common amongst other online casinos.

Negatives



Withdrawal Confusion



Users were confused when they tried to withdraw their earnings and were prompted to create/enter their Play+ account information.

Lack of common slot game options



Play Gun Lake has created slot games and does not offer well-known slot games found across other online casinos.

Play Gun Lake FAQs

Is Play Gun Lake legit?



Yes. Owned and operated by PARX out of Pennsylvania. Play Gun Lake is in connection to Gun Lake Casino in Michigan.

What states is Play Gun Lake legal in?



Currently, the only state that Play Gun Lake is available in is Michigan.

How old do you need to be to play with Play Gun Lake?



You need to be 21 or older to use Play Gun Lake.

Does Play Gun Lake have an app?



Yes. IOS and Android

What deposit methods does Play Gun Lake support?

Credit Card – Visa, Mastercard, and Discover.

eCheck/ACH – Use your Bank Account to deposit funds.

Paypal Wallet.

Play+ Play gun Lake Prepaid Card.

Skrill – eWallet.

Check By Mail.

Bank Wire (minimum Deposit amount is $5,000)

How do I give Play Gun Lake my location?



In order to use Play Gun Lake, it needs your location to allow you to play. If you are on the browser site, you may receive a pop-up to allow the website to know your location. Setting for geolocation can be found in your wifi, browser or phone setting if you are using your mobile. Make sure to have this turned on, and the Play Gun Lake app is unblocked.

Can I use Play Gun Lake in New York?



Unfortunately, as of October 2022, Play Gun Lake is not yet legal in New York. We hope to see the launch in the future.

Which devices can you use to access the Play Gun Lake Sportsbook app?



The Play Gun Lake App can be accessed on both iOS and Android devices.

Does Play Gun Lake accept PayPal?



Yes, Play Gun Lake is one of many sportsbooks in the USA which accepts PayPal as a deposit and withdrawal method.