Pitt WR Jordan Addison may transfer to USC amid tampering claims

First, Miami star guard Isaiah Wong threatened to transfer if his Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal wasn’t increased and now one of the top receivers in college football could be on the move amid talk that USC has been in his ear about its interest in him.

College sports are becoming the wild, wild west as players can now make money off their name, are allowed to transfer without sitting out, and more and more agents are getting into the mix.

Lincoln Riley AP

According to ESPN, Pittsburgh star wideout Jordan Addison, the Biletnikoff Award winner as the country’s top wide receiver in 2021, is contemplating entering his name into the transfer portal before Sunday’s May 1 deadline. Adding to the intrigue of the situation, Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi called USC’s Lincoln Riley multiple times about the issue on Friday, as Pitt believes tampering occurred, ESPN reported.

Although a source told the website that Addison doesn’t have a destination in mind if he does opt to leave Pittsburgh, and that he isn’t looking for a lucrative NIL deal, his departure would be a major development. It should be noted that other reports have said Addison would be cashing in on a big NIL if he does wind up at USC.

Addison had 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns a year ago, and would help transform USC under Riley, who has already brought in 15 transfers. That has included his former quarterback at Oklahoma, Caleb Williams, a Washington, D.C. native like Addison.