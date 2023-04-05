Pirates vs. Red Sox prediction: MLB odds, picks Wednesday

Commercial Content 2!+



We have a Pirates vs. Red Sox prediction as Boston looks to avoid a home sweep at the hands of lowly Pittsburgh.

Then again, perhaps the Pirates aren’t as bad as once thought.

They have some of baseball’s best young talent starting to show returns.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are a simple handicap – they smash the baseball but can’t pitch.

We should see plenty of high-scoring Red Sox games this year.

However, the weather might have different plans for the Pirates and Red Sox today.

Pirates vs. Red Sox odds

Moneyline: Pirates (+125) vs. Red Sox (-155)

Spread: Pirates +1.5 (-155) vs. Red Sox -1.5 (+125)

Total: Over 8.5 (-120) | Under 8.5 (+100)

Pirates vs. Red Sox prediction

(1:35 p.m. ET)

Tuesday’s Pirates-Red Sox game saw only five combined runs, but I also saw a couple of long balls get knocked down by heavy winds blowing straight in.

Both pitchers benefitted from the gusty breezes.

Well, we can expect more of the same today. Action Labs and Ball Park Pal project 13 mph winds coming straight in from right-center field.

We can also bank on continued chilly weather at Fenway in early April, as the temperature should be around 45 degrees during game time. It could be challenging for batters to stay warm.

These are perfect weather conditions for a lower-scoring baseball game.





Mitch Keller Getty Images

Additionally, I’m high on Pirates’ starter Mitch Keller despite a disastrous season-opening start against Cincinnati (4 ⅔ innings, six hits, four runs, four walks).

He’s added some heat to his fastball while overhauling his slider (the new pitch has more sweeping action), so his arsenal is more dangerous than ever.

I am worried about Corey Kluber. His age has led to a decrease in pitch effectiveness that could bite him at hitter-friendly Fenway Park.

However, the Pirates aren’t the scariest opponent, ranking 25th in wRC+ through the season’s first five games, per FanGraphs.

Corey Kluber #28 of the Boston Red Sox Getty Images

The bullpens and defense aren’t elite, but if Keller pitches well, Kluber holds his own, and the wind comes into play, we should see a lower-scoring game on Wednesday.

Therefore, I’ll shoot my shot with the under 8.5 (+100) available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs. Red Sox pick

Under 8.5 (+100) at FanDuel Sportsbook