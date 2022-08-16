Pirates’ Rodolfo Castro suspended for cellphone on field

Playing with his cellphone in his pocket is proving costly for Rodolfo Castro.

The Pirates infielder was suspended one game by MLB on Tuesday after his phone flew out of his back pocket while sliding into third base during a game against the Diamondbacks last week.

Castro, 23, is appealing the suspension and is set to start at third base for the Pirates Tuesday night against the Red Sox.

Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro’s cellphone flies out of his back pocket while sliding into third base on Aug. 9, 2022. Getty Images

While video of Castro’s phone flap went viral, there appears to be legitimate concern from executives around baseball regarding the potential for cheating in the wake of the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported “some executives wondered whether it warranted a longer suspension.”

“I just remember getting dressed, putting my pants on, getting something to eat, using the restroom,” Castro said through an interpreter after last Tuesday’s game. “Never did it ever cross my mind that I still had my cellphone on me.”

Castro entered Tuesday’s game against the Red Sox with a .239 average, two home runs, three doubles and three triples in 27 games.

— With AP