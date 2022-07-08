Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds on radar of Yankees, others

The Yankees (and many others) covet Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds, but will consider Andrew Benintendi. Ian Happ would fit, but like Reynolds, he may stay put.
The Marlins, Phillies, Padres and Mariners also like Reynolds.
The Dodgers seek a starting pitcher, and with Chris Taylor out with a broken foot, could use a hitter. Garrett Cooper’s name was heard but they usually prefer the versatile.
Pirates rookie Oneil Cruz looks like a future superstar, but it is interesting to note he’s three weeks older than Juan Soto.
Rob Thomson deserves the full-time managing job, and a two-year deal in Philadelphia.
Trade-Bait Power Rankings
(Only players likely to be traded considered)
- Frankie Montas, A’s. SP: Health a question now.
- Luis Castillo, Reds, SP: Very talented pitcher has been traded a lot.
- Willson Contreras, Cubs, C: Top-hitting catcher could help many.
- Josh Bell, Nationals, 1B: Switch hitter bouncing back with big year.
- David Bednar, Pirates, RP: Many years of control but logic says time to trade.
- Andrew Benintendi, Royals, OF: Good contact hitter is also a plus defensively.
- Gregory Soto, Tigers, RP: Talented lefty will be coveted.
- Jose Quintana, Pirates, SP: Solid season has him on many teams’ radar.
- Brandon Drury, Reds, INF: Improved eyesight has meant a step way up.
- David Robertson, Cubs, RP: Authoring nice comeback.