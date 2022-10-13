Pilar Rubio and PSG’s Sergio Ramos have sex ‘every day’

Model Pilar Rubio isn’t afraid to kiss and tell when it comes to her marriage with Paris Saint-Germain star Sergio Ramos.

The 44-year-old Spanish model was pressed about her sex life with Ramos, 36, over the past month during a TV interview, when she revealed that the couple is intimate “every day.”

“We do it every day, except for the days when I am in Madrid,” Rubio said, according to The Sun. “Today for instance, thanks to you, I can’t.”

Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos step out in Madrid in Sept. 2019.

The couple has been married since 2019.

Pilar Rubio attends a photocall in Madrid in April 2022.



Rubio has been married to Ramos since 2019 and together, the pair has four children. Rubio, who is also a TV presenter, is said to have told “La Resistencia” host David Broncano, “My children are in bed at 9:30 p.m. Sex is life.”

Rubio and Ramos were first linked in 2012. In a previous sit-down with Diez Minutos, a Spanish publication, Rubio remarked of the couple’s 10-year romance: “It’s as if we had met each other yesterday.”

“We spoke about it on our anniversary. It’s very nice,” she continued.

Pilar Rubio has more than eight million Instagram followers.

Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos have four children together.

The Spanish model and TV presenter frequently gives fans an inside look at her life on social media.

Sergio Ramos plays for Paris Saint-Germain during their Champions League match against Benfica on Oct. 11, 2022.



Rubio, who boasts more than 8.5 million Instagram followers, frequently gives fans a look into the couple’s home life, regularly sharing family snaps on her page.

“Family day,” Rubio shared of an August 2022 outing.

In addition to Rubio, Ramos also posts family-centric pics on his Instagram page, along with action shots from his games. He is currently a defender for Paris Saint-Germain after playing for Real Madrid for 16 years.