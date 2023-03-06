Picks to target Monday, Mar. 6

Commercial Content 21+



While it may be an oxymoron, happy Monday nonetheless.

We went a perfect 4-for-4 in last Monday’s NBA PrizePicks entry and will look to do the same this evening.

There are six games on the schedule and plenty of injuries that could change the available markets.

Keep in mind that the numbers constantly change throughout the day.

After thoroughly scanning the PrizePicks lobby, I have selected my four favorite picks for Monday night’s slate.





Damian Lillard headlines our NBA PrizePicks for Monday. Getty

NBA PrizePicks predictions and picks Monday

Damian Lillard more than 35.5 points

If you haven’t noticed, Lillard is the hottest player in the NBA right now.

Instead of having ‘Dame Time’ in the fourth quarter of games, it’s been ‘Dame Time’ for weeks.

Over his last eight games, he has averaged 41.4 points per contest.

With Jusuf Nurkic (out), Anfernee Simons (out), and Josh Hart (traded) off the floor this season, Lillard has averaged 43.9 points per 36 minutes.

Given the tight spread of tonight’s game, he should see 36-to-38 minutes against the Pistons, who are 28th in defensive efficiency against point guards this season.



Bam Adebayo more than 8.5 rebounds

This selection is more based on matchup than anything else, but even at face value, this one stands out when you compare his prop to his season-long averages.

Adebayo has averaged 9.7 rebounds per game this season, well above the 8.5 mark we are looking for tonight.

Centers have had great success against the Hawks this season, especially on the glass.

Atlanta is a below-average rebounding team (18th) and their two centers (Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu) rarely leave the paint.

In three meetings against the Hawks so far this season, Adebayo has averaged 10.7 rebounds per game.

Domantas Sabonis less than 7.5 assists

Let’s keep this one simple – Sabonis has averaged 6.9 assists per game on the season and draws a below-average matchup against the Pelicans, who are ranked 15th in pace and ninth in defensive rating.

Sabonis has recorded fewer than 7.5 assists in 13 of his last 17 games.

There is a chance De’Aaron Fox (questionable) sits tonight, but Sabonis only averages 0.54 more assists per 36 minutes with Fox off the floor.

The less-than on this specific prop has been hitting at a very high clip, so there’s no need to rock the boat with this one.





CJ McCollum #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors NBAE via Getty Images

CJ McCollum more than 26.5 points + rebounds

On the season, McCollum has averaged 21.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

That’s slightly less than the total we are looking for tonight, but it doesn’t tell the entire story.

The Pelicans are currently without Zion Williamson, Josh Richardson, Jose Alvarado, and Larry Nance.

There’s also a decent chance Jonas Valanciunas (questionable) will be forced to miss another game.

With all of the injuries, McCollum has been playing big minutes and soaking up a ton of usage.

He may have to help out a bit more on the glass tonight.

The icing on the cake is a matchup against the Kings, ranked ninth in pace and 25th in defensive rating this season.

You can follow Justin Carlucci on Twitter @ThejCarlucci