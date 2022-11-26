Picks, odds for ‘The Game’

Commercial content 21+.



Our College Football betting writer offers best betting picks and predictions for Saturday’s climactic regular-season finale between Ohio State and Michigan, scheduled to air live at Noon ET on FOX.

Undefeated No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan meet with perfect records and plans to hit a pair of championship games before the season ends: next week in the Big Ten title game and the national championship. The losing team runs the risk of being left out of the College Football Playoff semifinals, and the Wolverines are trying for back-to-back appearances in the football version of the Final Four.

Ohio State vs. Michigan picks



Ohio State vs. Michigan predictions and analysis

The Buckeyes haven’t lost at home to Michigan since 2000 and had won eight straight overall meetings against the Wolverines until losing 42-27 last season. Still, Ohio State has owned the recent series against their fierce rivals with 17 victories in the past 20 meetings, giving the Buckeyes the intangibles’ edge.

Ohio State -7.5

Michigan star running back Blake Corum departed last Saturday’s victory over Illinois with a knee injury and his status hasn’t been officially sorted out for the big showdown.

Corum insists he’ll be fine and the Wolverines haven’t confirmed that while offensive tackle Ryan Hayes said Corum is “out” while answering a question during a press conference.

Corum’s 1,457 rushing yards rank third in the nation and he is tied for the lead with 19 total touchdowns (18 rushing, one receiving). Corum has recorded eight straight 100-yard outings as the main figure for an offense that ranks ninth nationally in scoring at 39.4 points per game.

The Buckeyes would certainly like to make Michigan have to throw the ball against them as quarterback J.J. McCarthy is efficient but not a gamebreaker. McCarthy has thrown for 1,952 yards and 14 touchdowns against two interceptions. And Ohio State ranks ninth in total defense (283.4 yards per game) and 10th in scoring (16.9).

Ohio State vs. Michigan pick: Ohio State -7.5 @ -117 via Caesars Sportsbook

Under 56 total points

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud can bolster his Heisman Trophy candidacy with a big outing against Michigan. But most importantly, he doesn’t want to be known as the first Buckeyes signal caller to lose at home to the Wolverines since 2000.

Stroud has passed for 2,991 yards and 35 touchdowns against four interceptions while helping Ohio State rank second nationally in scoring (46.5) and eighth in total offense (492.7). He and top wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. (65 catches for 1,037 yards and 11 touchdowns) will need to play big roles with the running attack hurt by injuries.

Miyan Williams (783 yards, 13 touchdowns) will likely miss the game with a lower-leg injury and TreVeyon Henderson (571, six) reinjured his foot in last week’s win over Maryland. Freshman Dallan Hayden (503, five) will likely be in the lead role after producing back-to-back 100-yard games, including 146 yards and three touchdowns against Maryland.

The Michigan defense is very stingy and leads the nation in total defense (241,3) and ranks second in scoring defense (11.7).

Ohio State vs. Michigan pick: Under 56 total points @ -117 via Caesars Sportsbook

C.J. Stroud over 285.5 passing yards

Stroud passed for 394 yards and two touchdowns in last year’s loss to Michigan in Ann Arbor. He seems primed for another big outing on Saturday.

Stroud has thrown for more than 350 yards on four occasions this season. He also has passed for four or more touchdowns six times.

We don’t see a high number of touchdowns from Stroud but he certainly could rack up the yardage, especially with the rushing attack operating at less than full strength.

Ohio State vs. Michigan pick: C.J. Stroud over 285.5 passing yards @ -117 via Caesars Sportsbook

