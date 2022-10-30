Picks, odds for NFL Week 8 Sunday action

Commercial Content 21+



Action Network NFL handicapper Thomas Casale fills in for his colleague C Jackson Cowart, who is on his honeymoon. Here are Casale’s best bets for Week 8 (all lines courtesy of BetMGM):

Jacksonville Jaguars (-2.5) over Denver Broncos (in London)

If you got the early line when the 49ers (+2) played Denver in Week 3, Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos are a miserable 1-6 ATS this season. Now they travel to London with disgruntled players and reports that Hackett could be fired as soon as Monday if the Broncos lose. Does this team instill confidence in anyone?

Sometimes in betting you have to go with the old motto, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” The Broncos rank dead last in scoring offense at 14.3 points per game. Jacksonville has lost four straight, but they have all been by eight points or fewer. The Jaguars cover the short number across the pond.



ATLANTA FALCONS (-4) over Carolina Panthers

I feel like the Panthers are getting way too much respect here after upsetting struggling Tampa Bay. This is still the same Carolina team that’s fired its coach, traded away its best player and is down to its third quarterback. Last week’s win was likely a fluke.

The Falcons are overachieving this year and got blasted by the Bengals last week. However, that’s a bad matchup for an undermanned Atlanta defense. Look for it to perform much better against a Carolina offense that ranks dead last in the NFL. The Panthers are 2-7 ATS in their last nine games versus Atlanta. Expect that trend to continue.