Photo shows ‘incident’ between Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy, cameraman

There is more to the story about Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s stiff-arm to a camera lens after their Divisional Round loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

McCarthy came under fire overnight after he was photographed appearing to shove a cameraman while exiting the field at Levi’s Stadium. Following the incident, though, the cameraman took to Twitter to defend the 59-year-old coach, adding that the two met privately in the locker room.

“Thank you to everyone that has reached out regarding the Mike McCarthy incident,” Noah Bullard, a photographer for NBC 5 Sports, tweeted. “I can see how the photo appeared like he pushed me but it was more of a hand to the lens. I did meet with coach McCarthy privately in his office and he did apologize.”

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy appeared to push a cameraman while exiting the field after a loss to the 49ers in their NFL Divisional Round playoff game on Jan. 22, 2023. AP

The two met in the coach’s office of the visiting locker room, Bullard and a Cowboys spokesman told Yahoo Sports.

Bullard added that the “incident appears worse on still photos” and he is “totally fine.”

McCarthy does not make direct contact with Bullard, who remained on his feet while teetering on the field with his camera in tow.

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy appeared to push a cameraman while exiting the field after a loss to the 49ers in their NFL Divisional Round playoff game on Jan. 22, 2023.

AP

Bullard was one of many media members on the field, taking photos and videos after the game.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said McCarthy’s job status would not be impacted by the season-ending 19-12 loss.

“No, no, no, not at all,” Jones said when asked if the outcome had changed his mind about McCarthy. “…This is very sickening to not win tonight.”

McCarthy is coming off back-to-back 12-win seasons, but has lost to the 49ers in the playoffs both times. McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2010, went 6-10 in his first season in Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy before their NFL divisional round playoff game against the 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. on Jan. 22, 2023. AP

The Cowboys have not reached the NFC Championship since the 1995 season when they defeated the Steelers to win the Super Bowl.