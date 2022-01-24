The Phoenix Suns (36-9) are 9-point favorites as they try to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (30-17) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup’s over/under is set at 222.5.
NBA betting odds for Suns vs. Jazz
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-9
|222.5
Suns Betting Trends
As the Home Team
- Phoenix has an 11-12 ATS record in home games so far while putting up a record of 18-5 overall in those contests.
- The Suns have a 5-5 record ATS in home games this year when playing as 9-point favorites or more.
- At home this year, Phoenix’s games have gone over the set point total 12 times.
- Recent performance seems to go against the Suns to beat the total. Their home games have averaged a total of 217.9 points per contest this season.
Last 10 Games
- Phoenix has a 9-1 record straight-up in its past 10 contests, while covering the spread seven times in those games.
- The final score of the past 10 Phoenix games has exceeded the set total three times.
- The past 10 Suns games averaged 0.4 fewer points (222.1) than this matchup’s over/under.
- The Suns’ per-game scoring average over their past 10 games is 2.6 points higher than their season-long average.
Overall Betting Stats
- Phoenix’s ATS record is 25-20-0 this season.
- The Suns are 6-5 against the spread when favored by 9 points or more this season.
- Out of Phoenix’s 45 games with a set total, 20 have hit the over (44.4%).
- The Suns have won 35 of the 42 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (83.3%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -436 or shorter, Phoenix has a 10-1 record (winning 90.9% of its games).
Jazz Betting Trends
As the Away Team
- Utah has a 12-10-1 ATS record in road games so far while going 15-8 overall in those contests.
- This season, the Jazz have a 1-3 record ATS in road games when playing as 9-point underdogs or more.
- Utah has hit the over in 10 of its 23 road games this season with a set over/under (43.5%).
- The Jazz and their opponents have averaged a total of 220.9 points per road contest this year, 1.6 points fewer than this game’s posted total.
Last 10 Games
- Utah covered the spread twice in its past 10 contests while putting up a 3-7 record straight-up in those games.
- Utah and its opponents have hit the over in four of the past 10 games.
- The past 10 Jazz games averaged 1.2 more points (223.7) than this matchup’s over/under.
- Over their last 10 games, the Jazz have a 107.7 points-per-game average, 6.5 points below their season-long scoring average.
Overall Betting Stats
- So far this year, Utah has compiled a 20-26-1 record against the spread.
- The Jazz have not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 9 points or more this year (0-1).
- In Utah’s 47 games with a set total, 24 have hit the over (51.1%).
- This season, the Jazz have won one out of the three games in which they’ve been the underdog.
- Utah has played as an underdog of +337 or more once this season and lost that game.
Over/Under Trends
- In 16 games this year, Phoenix and its opponent have combined to score more than 222.5 points.
- So far this season, 22 Utah games have featured over 222.5 points scored.
- The total for this matchup is 222.5 points, 4.2 fewer than the combined scoring average of the two teams.
- The over/under for this game is set at 222.5 points, 10.9 points higher than the two teams’ opponents scoring average.
- The over/under for this game is 222.5 points, 3.2 more than the average point total for Suns games this season.
- The over/under for this game is 1.8 points higher than the average scoring total for Jazz games (220.7).
Suns Player Props
- Chris Paul: 14.1 PTS, 10.1 AST, 2 STL, 48.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (42-for-133)
- Devin Booker: 24.3 PTS, 44 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (99-for-257)
- Mikal Bridges: 12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51 FG%, 38 3PT% (63-for-166)
- Deandre Ayton: 16.8 PTS, 10.6 REB, 63.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Cameron Johnson: 11.6 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (102-for-241)
Jazz Player Props
- Rudy Gobert: 16 PTS, 15.1 REB, 2.3 BLK, 70.7 FG%
- Donovan Mitchell: 25.5 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 45 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (128-for-378)
- Bojan Bogdanovic: 18.1 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (115-for-297)
- Mike Conley: 14 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 45.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (103-for-243)
- Jordan Clarkson: 15.2 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 32 3PT% (115-for-359)