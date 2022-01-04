The Phoenix Suns (28-8) are favored by 7 points against the New Orleans Pelicans (13-24) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup’s over/under is set at 218.5.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.