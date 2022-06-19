Phillies vs. Nationals prediction: Philadelphia the pick

Commercial Content 21+



Happy Father’s Day!

The nominees for Father of the Year: Johnny Depp, for sprinting to the bathroom so his kids wouldn’t see him vomit. … Tiger Woods, for teaching his son how to use a driver and not how to drive. … John Daly, who helped his son sign an endorsement deal with his favorite hang, Hooters. Nice try gentlemen, but the winner? President Joe Biden. Two words. Hunter Biden.



The Phillies have played themselves back into the postseason conversation.

Zach Eflin (2-4, 3.98) throws in D.C. on Sunday. Eflin has been solid allowing five runs over his last 18 innings. Philly’s pitching is subpar. The Nationals are worse. Jackson Tetrealt (0-1, 15.75) made his major league debut against the Braves and the line read thusly: seven runs, nine hits, four innings. 10 units on Philly.

O, Canada! Jameson Taillon pitched 5 ²/₃ innings, Aaron Hicks had three RBIs and the Yankees blanked the Jays 4-0. Winner. Up +1,367 rizzutos.