Phillies vs. Giants prediction: Bet on Noah Syndergaard

Gonna fly now! Flying high now!

The Phillies are in a three-way battle with the Padres and Brewers to make the postseason. Two will make it, and Philly has the hot hand.

They picked up Noah “I’m no Angel” Syndergaard (remember him?) for the stretch run.



Thor (8-9, 3.98 ERA) was hammered by the Pirates for five runs in his last outing, but won three of his previous four since moving back East. Philly is in Frisco.

The Giants are having a disappointing season, and Jakob Junis (4-4, 4.04) has struggled, too. Junis has allowed nine runs over his last 11 innings and is 0-3 in his last eight starts.

With Bryce Harper back in a lineup that was already thriving, the Phillies may be a tough out come October.

Play 10 units on Philly.

And the Yanks are becoming the team everyone wants to play in October. Outpitched, outhit, outhustled, the Blankees lost, 9-0, to the Rays. Loss. Up +1,347 balbonis.