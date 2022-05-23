Phillies vs. Braves prediction: Trust in Zach Wheeler?

by

What a week. The Yankees and White Sox nearly came to blows. The Rangers fought back after falling into another hole. Tiger Woods pulled out of the PGA Championship. McDonald’s pulled out of Russia, but, hey, they still have baby formula on their shelves. The Liberty, who get no respect, signed someone named Dangerfield. Stitches gave the commencement speech at Know When To Fold’em University. The UFO hearings were held; Mystery solved: Those unidentified flying objects across the country? Bullets. Oh, and we won the Preakness and six of seven ballgames.

The underachieving Phillies play in Atlanta. Philly’s Zack Wheeler has done his job, allowing three runs over his last 20 innings. The Braves recalled Tucker Davidson from the Gwinnet Paltrows — sorry Gwinnett Stripers — and he blanked the Brewers for five frames. Taking Wheeler and Philly for 10 units.


Amazin’! Mets 2, Rockies 0. Taijuan Walker with a seven-inning gem. Francisco Lindor’s RBI single was all the Mets needed. W takes us to +388 koosmans.