Phillies vs. Braves prediction: Roll with home underdog

Bruce Springsteen and the Easy Street Band. Tickets went on sale for their 2023 tour. The Ticketmaster dynamic pricing system has floor tickets going for $4,000. And you thought the Blue Jays
(40 runs) did a lot of scoring this weekend. … Halfway home. Stitches’ Top Five: 1) Dodgers, 2) Yankees, 3) Astros, 4) Mets, 5) Bravos … and Bottom Five: 30) Nationals, 29) Athletics, 28) Royals, 27) Cubs, 26) Reds. Opinions (keep ’em clean) are welcome.
Epic Phail! The Phillies were swept by the visiting Schlubs. Hotlanta moves in and the Braves’ Max Fried (10-3, 2.64) throws Monday. Philly goes with Ranger Suarez (7-5, 4.07), who blanked the Fish for five innings on July 16 after spending 15 days on the IL with back spasms. Ten units on the home dog Phillies.
Record-breaking heat Sunday, but we’ve officially cooled off. Joey Votto hit a three-run homer, and the Reds decked the Cards, 6-3. Paul Goldschmidt with a pair of homers for the losers. We lose. Account at +1,838 wallymoons.