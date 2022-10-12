Phillies vs. Braves Game 2 prediction: Roll with hot hand

Commercial Content 21+



Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the last two seasons, and his stellar start in the wild-card round helped keep his team’s season alive. I’d expect another gem from him in Wednesday’s pivotal Game 2 clash with the Braves.

Wheeler allowed just one run across 15 innings in his final three starts of the regular season, and he followed that up with 6 ²/₃ shutout innings in a two-hit performance in Friday’s wild-card opener. That’s par for the course for the NL Cy Young runner-up, who ranked in the top six in ERA (2.82) and FIP (2.89) this season among NL starters with at least 150 innings pitched.



He posted three quality starts in as many tries against the Braves, who managed just one run off Wheeler in seven innings in their last meeting on Aug. 3. Conversely, Atlanta starter Kyle Wright lasted just 5 ¹/₃ innings with two runs allowed in his last matchup with the Phillies and boasted a 5.26 ERA over his final five starts of the season.

As we saw right from the jump in Tuesday’s affair, both of these teams can put up runs in the right spots. And while the Braves clearly have the more dangerous lineup top-to-bottom, I’d bank on Wheeler limiting their chances on Wednesday and helping his side to a huge road win in this one.

The play: Phillies +115 (BetMGM)