Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins tears ACL, will need surgery

The Phillies’ worst fears came true on Thursday.

Hours after first baseman Rhys Hoskins fell to a heap chasing a ground ball against the Tigers in an afternoon game, the team announced he tore the left ACL and will need surgery.

Hoskins seemingly twisted his knee as he back-peddled for a high-bouncing grounder and awkwardly falling to the ground.

Teammates quickly waved for medical help as Hoskins grabbed his leg.

The slugger was surrounded by his fellow Phillies as they waited for the injury cart to take him off the field.

“It was quiet,’’ Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said. “Nobody was saying a word.’’

As of now, there is no timetable about when and where the surgery will take place, but the 30 year-old will miss at least a major portion of the season.

“I just put my hand on his shoulder, but you know, no words needed to be said right there,’’ said right fielder Nick Castellanos. “What is there really to say? Everybody knows exactly what’s going on. When something like that happens, it’s not taken lightly.





Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) falls backwards after hurting his leg fielding a ground ball. AP

“I think every single person on that field around him [realized] the seriousness of that moment.’’

This injury comes at an untimely point for Hoskins who will be a free agent after the 2023 season.

Hoskins, 30, slashed .246/.332/.462 with 33 doubles and 30 home runs last season as the Phillies won the National League pennant, falling to the Astros in six games in the World Series.





Rhys Hoskins tears his ACL after a non-contact injury in the Phillies 4-1 win over the Tigers in a spring training game. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Unfortunately for the Phillies, they will also be missing star slugger Bryce Harper who is recovering from the Tommy John surgery he had after injuring his elbow last year.

“No matter what happens with our club, you’re going to have some injuries during the course of the year, and our club finds a way to pick up the pieces and move forward,” Thomson said before the MRI update.

“That’s what we did last year and we’ll continue to do that.”

Third baseman Alec Bohm has some familiarity with the first base position, having 10 appearances there in 2022. If they go with this option, Edmundo Sosa can take over at third.