Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm slams MLB teams for changing beer policy

At least one MLB pitcher is getting crossed signals by some teams changing their beer-selling policy.

With length of games being shortened by the pitch clock, it appears some teams are feeling the pinch of decreased beer sales.

The Brewers, Rangers, Twins, and Diamondbacks are extending beer sales to go through the eighth innings after teams traditionally cut fans off by the middle of the seventh.

Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm is confused by the changing policy.

“The reason we stopped [selling beer during] the seventh before was to give our fans time to sober up and drive home safe,” Strahm said on the “Baseball Is Not Boring” podcast.

“If it turns out that this is causing an issue or we feel that it might cause an issue, then we’ll revert to what we have done previously,” Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger told MLB.com.

Strahm speculated on the motivations behind the move to extend beer sales later in the game.

“When you mess with billionaires’ dollars, to find a way to make their dollars back. My thing is, when you’re looking at the safety of your fans, that’s probably not the smartest decision to extend it into the eighth,” Strahm said.





“The reason we stopped hitting the seventh before was to give our fans time to sober up and drive home safe, correct? So now with a faster pace game, and me just being a man of common sense, if the game is going to finish quicker, would we not move the beer sales back to the sixth inning to give our fans time to sober up.”

But sometimes the bottom line is the one that speaks loudest, and his issue with alcohol sales may rear its head in his old stomping grounds of Fenway Park.

The Red Sox have not made any decisions yet but said in a statement that it is “evaluating” the new pace of play’s impact on the fan experience and more.





Massachusetts has historically been stringent on alcohol consumption, disallowing happy hours at restaurants and making it illegal to have a public “Open Bar” event.

As for the Phillies, they have not revealed whether they will be joining the late beer party.